My First Bear: Celebrating a First Birthday at Build-A-Bear

The first birthday bash at Build-A-Bear was amazing and exceeded our expectations. As a mother of three, I am busy with cooking, cleaning, and raising my three very different girls. My oldest, deaf and autistic, has a number of challenges. My inquisitive and bright three year old, our perpetual talker and project manager requires a different level of attention.

Our youngest daughter just turned one. Though she has yet to walk consistently on her own, we wanted to have a creative and fun experience for her 1st birthday. When I think of birthday parties, I love when children of all ages can be included. I also love the idea of giving gifts to my guests. Because the items at Build-A-Bear workshop are the same size as our 1 year old, I felt like it was a great place to have her first birthday.