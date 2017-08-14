My First Bear: Celebrating a First Birthday at Build-A-Bear

The first birthday bash at Build-A-Bear was amazing and exceeded our expectations. As a mother of three, I am busy with cooking, cleaning, and raising my three very different girls. My oldest, deaf and autistic, has a number of challenges. My inquisitive and bright three year old, our perpetual talker and project manager requires a different level of attention.
Our youngest daughter just turned one. Though she has yet to walk consistently on her own, we wanted to have a creative and fun experience for her 1st birthday. When I think of birthday parties, I love when children of all ages can be included. I also love the idea of giving gifts to my guests. Because the items at Build-A-Bear workshop are the same size as our 1 year old, I felt like it was a great place to have her first birthday.
The hostess guided our children through the experience with care and patience. The children were able to pick a bear by themselves, help stuff the bear, name it, and dress it. It was truly an amazing experience. Why all this for our 1 year old? Why not? Her friends and family will have a memory of the event for years to come. They will also think of her as they cuddle their new bear. There are a number of party packages to choose from. The Fantastic Fun package was perfect for our guests. It included a bear and an outfit for each guest. Having our daughter’s first birthday at Build-a-Bear made it a very bearable and enjoyable experience.
