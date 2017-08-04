My first experience at REVOLVE party – and how to get a healthy natural look!

Liana Werner-Gray attending REVOLVE in the Hamptons, July 22nd wearing Caroline Constas dress and Katy Perry Collection shoes.

Travis Scott lit up the Hamptons with an epic private performance for an exclusive #REVOLVEintheHamptons finale blowout bash. The exclusive guest list included models such as Elsa Hosk, Chanel Iman, Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Sanders, Olivia Culpo + more!

Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon CHANEL IMAN, ELSA HOSK, TRAVIS SCOTT, JOSEPHINE SKRIVER ATTEND REVOLVE IN THE HAMPTONS

To kick off the summer season, REVOLVE presented a 4th of July BBQ pool party hosted by Hailey Baldwin, which followed by two epic events co-hosted by 1OAK, where Hamptons staples such as Scott Disick were seen partying late night. Then on Saturday July 22nd, REVOLVE closed the season with an exclusive performance by Travis Scott, which is the one I attended and my first REVOLVE experience to date. Scott performed record-breaking hits such as “Goosebumps,” Antidote” and “Beibs in the Trap” to the exclusive crowd of 200 people. Guests beat the heat with shaved ice made exclusively with FIJI Water, specialty cocktails by Cîroc, and cooled down in the Moët & Hennessey teepee. You know I was happy to see Fiji Water there – something healthy and hydrating - wink.

Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon Travis Scott performs epic live set at the final REVOLVE in the Hamptons blowout bash on July 22 in Bridgehampton, NY

There were so many beautiful people there with great summer looks. Elsa Hosk wore a MAJORELLE DRESS and although she has one of the busiest schedules on Earth, looked as chill and refreshed as ever! The Victoria’s Secret Angel’s latest achievement was working as a testimonial for Biotherm, who chose her as representative of the “new generation of women who see fitness and health as a synonym for beauty”, a definition we can all appreciate!

Elsa Hosk and Liana Werner-Gray at REVOLVE in the Hamptons July 22nd

“For some reason, everyone seems to think my life is incredible… Sorry to disappoint you, but my daily routine is made of discipline, good habits, and large doses of willpower.” Elsa said to The Blonde Salad.

“When the alarm goes off, I open my eyes straightaway: the early bird gets the worm. I like to make good use of every single minute, which is why I start every morning with a meditation session. 15 to 20 minutes are ideal, but if I happen to be in a rush, I still try to practice for at least 5 minutes. I wrap up my meditation with a smile, and quickly go to the kitchen — I really couldn’t start my day without breakfast. I need a lot of energy to be on my feet for so many hours and prepare to train. What do I eat? Eggs and bacon, on the days I go to the gym, and on the days I rest I have a lighter breakfast with a cold-pressed juice. Time for my beauty routine. There are two steps I never skip: cleansing my face, and applying sunscreen!” Read the full regime at TheBlondeSalad.com

Other than using a more natural sunscreen on the face, here are some other ways to get,

A healthy natural glow and look:

1. Choose clean drinks

At REVOLVE fortunately there was a Fiji water tent. If you are drinking alcohol go for tequila, the ‘cleanest’ alcoholic beverages as it comes from the agave plant, it’s close to nature. Pair it with sparkling water and a squeeze of lemon or lime for some extra vitamin C. The next healthiest choices would be vodka or wine. Just watch out for the sulfites in wine as it can cause instant inflammation and bloating feeling. If you have the choice, go for potato vodka as it’s gluten free and an upgrade from vodka made from potatoes. Stay away from sugary drinks or simple syrup as these will bring you up and crash you back down – not a sustainable energy high and can make black circles under the eyes. You can also add sparkling water or flat water to wine, which is a great hydrating combo and you won’t be left with a hangover.

2. Wear a natural sunscreen or lotion

Remember the rule ‘If you can’t eat it, don’t put it on your skin.’ The skin is the largest organ so you want to make sure you are only nourishing it with the highest quality skin care lotions and creams. Use coconut oil (refined if you don’t want to smell like coconut oil), olive oil, shea butter or avocado oil for a natural summer glow that will also protect your skin from the sun and keep your skin looking fresh for hours. There are also some great sunscreens with less chemicals that are safer for the skin.

3. If you are smoking…

Use a natural tobacco, one without nicotine, that way you are still doing the action of smoking but not inhaling the intense chemicals that give the nervous system anxiety.

4. Wear a light natural mineral makeup

We will have smoother vibrant skin over a lifetime if we don’t clog it with chemical makeup. Use something that is made with lush natural ingredients like Adorn Cosmetics or RMS. These are made with minerals and give your face a beautiful glow, without giving it a heavy makeup look.

5. Go for a natural hair style

Use a dry shampoo, one that is more natural for example from Aveda, you don’t want to be putting gluten or corn right onto your scalp which is what conventional dry shampoos have. Or do something fun and creative with your hair like Josephine Skriver did with her pig tails.

6. Drink aloe vera

Drink pure aloe before the party to hydrate your body and get that glow from the inside out. It will keep you glowing for a good 24 hours.

7. Be good vibes

Your vibes affect how you look, so think positive thoughts, especially about yourself. Have fun and let go of anything that is bringing you down! “Vibes speak louder than words!” Gabby Bernstein. And vixendaily.com says “Your vibe is the foundation of your attractiveness and everything relating to your relationships with other people. I’m not exaggerating when I say that your vibe is the single most important aspect of how a man (or anyone else) responds to you.

REVOLVE, well known for their global media takeovers including #REVOLVEaroundtheworld and #REVOLVEfestival, infiltrated the Hamptons by converting two private estates to host a variety of top-tier influencers, celebrities and performers during the month of July. This year, REVOLVE and FIJI Water shut down the Hamptons with an epic series of events both day and night. Travis Scott told guests “I f*cking love REVOLVE, they throw the best parties.” The REVOLVE summer Hampton series has ended for the season, already cannot wait for next year’s one!