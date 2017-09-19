My FIRST YouTube Video

This is how my channel started on 8-16-16 (exactly 6 months after my diagnosis). I put this video out there because I couldn’t find anyone else like me (an HIV+ female), I was hoping to find that other woman who experienced what I did, I easily found over 100 within the last year. I watched the views on my video grow each day into the hundreds, then the thousands. It was mind blowing. I was answering comments daily and realizing I needed to put out more videos, there was a definitely need for more information about what I experienced and my what my life with HIV is truly like.
This last year has been fully of educating those who are terrified they may have contracted the virus, demystifying the stigma that surrounds the virus and comforting the newly diagnosed as they transition with their new reality.
I hope my video(s) brings new insight into your thoughts about HIV. Jennifer xo
CONVERSATIONS