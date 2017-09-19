My FIRST YouTube Video

This is how my channel started on 8-16-16 (exactly 6 months after my diagnosis). I put this video out there because I couldn’t find anyone else like me (an HIV+ female), I was hoping to find that other woman who experienced what I did, I easily found over 100 within the last year. I watched the views on my video grow each day into the hundreds, then the thousands. It was mind blowing. I was answering comments daily and realizing I needed to put out more videos, there was a definitely need for more information about what I experienced and my what my life with HIV is truly like.