My Freckle, My Cancer & Me

Only when my husband handed me his iPhone with a picture of a brand new stitched up, very long scar curving round my collarbone, did a grain of reality sink in that I was no longer a woman disease had passed by.

Even now, sitting typing at the kitchen table in view of a large mirror, the very white, very large bandage, reminiscent of a Pilgrim collar, peeking out underneath my shirt collar it’s hard to take it in. But there it is, palpable evidence of my brief dance with skin cancer transmogrified to melanoma. Caught just in time before it invaded my lymph nodes.

I hadn’t a hint of anything amiss, until standing with my friend Paul, in the pool, shooting the breeze about Film Forum’s upcoming festival of New York Noir 70’s films, he tapped my right forearm and in his soothing southern accent inquired, “What’s that?”

“A spider bite,” I replied, patting a small eruption I thought was a wart.

“I’d check it out, were I you.”

Next day I blithely made an appointment with Dr. Robert Moraru, my husband’s dermatologist.

“Hmmm,” said Dr. M, fingering the by now huge-in-my-mind forearm wart. “This could be cancerous.”

In a fog of denial and with visions of all the expensive SPF’s I’ve used over the years, I barely heard him. Truth is, I’m wary of doctors and keep away from them at much as possible. I’m healthy. I don’t get colds. I eat well, sleep well and exercise well. But as soon as that thing on my arm turned out not to be a spider bite, but a cancer bite, Fear grabbed me by the scruff of the neck and hung on so strong it superseded the pain surgery would yield, without the help of a powerful injection of painkiller.

There and then, a Keratoacanthoma was swiftly cut out. Since blood doesn’t gross me out, I intently watched the procedure, amazed that my arm was being cut into with such bold, deft strokes. After a while, I fixated on a poster suggesting a skin-scan, which, since I was here anyway, I did.

Just as I thought I was passing with flying colors, Dr. M. noticed a large, pale brown freckle on my collarbone. A freckle I like. I freckle I didn’t want messed around with. “Got to get rid of this,” he said.

Out like a shot comes a needle prick of anesthetic and a scalpel. Off goes a slice of my freckle. Off to the lab, where the result was not just cancer, but melanoma, a malignant tumor that given half a chance would spread to the lymph glands—a part of my body I never gave a thought to—were it not caught in time.

With the prospect of another in-house surgery, and on my collarbone where I couldn’t see what was happening, I brought along my husband. He reported that as he looked at the proceedings in between turning pages of The New Yorker, the ‘procedure’ was far bloodier than he’d anticipated. As for me, it felt far longer than the hour it took. It’s only when we hit the street, I was so full of fear we had to dodge into the Trinity Church graveyard to sit for a minute.

I was now minus my favorite freckle and in possession of a five-inch scar resembling a crescent moon rising on my neck. I’ll have it for the rest of my life – a shorter time than I spent with my freckle.

On our bathroom wall covered with old New Yorker covers, there is a framed black and white portrait of me years ago when I was a girl. There I am, a ‘hip’ Juliet, if you will, complete with long hair, velvet dress and a feigned aura of innocence.

So it follows that a few days after my freckle surgery, as I was taking a bath, my eyes glanced at the girl in the portrait. There was my freckle immortalized forever by a lovely English photographer who died too soon of AIDS.

Mesmerized, I studied my favorite freckle, a childhood freckle. Could it be a birth freckle? A freckle that turns up in my wedding pictures, a freckle so familiar I hadn’t noticed its configuration slightly, ever so slightly, changing. A freckle now gone, replaced by a scar equally precious to me for it says that I survived skin cancer.