My GIANT F*U* To Society's Expectations!!!

Let me start off by saying that there is nothing wrong with wanting nice things. I love nice things. It’s fun to drive exotic cars, it’s good to have money in the bank and it’s nice to wear fabulous designer clothes. Today more than ever, we all have the ability to shape our lives into exactly what we want it to look like.

If that’s really true, then why do so many of us NOT have what we want in life?

The truth is, that you and I are continuously molded every day through TV, social media, magazines, etc. to society’s expectations of what a successful life SHOULD look like.

So what does society’s idea of success look like?

Let’s take a peek.

Millions of dollars in the bank…because if I said $1 million, it wouldn’t be NEAR enough!

(”I’m so rich it’s ridiculous!!!”)

Selling your soul for exposure and fame…

(”Will a sex tape be enough to make me famous? Wait, let me take another selfie!”)

Wearing the latest designer clothing and rocking the “it” handbag (I see plenty of fashion and lifestyle bloggers who are happy to tell you every detail of what they wore and did this weekend.

(“Look how many designer bags I have –and you don’t!!!”)

Having a “perfect” body (even if it’s all made in the operating room!)

(“I am SO perfect!!!”)

Driving the latest car!

(“No one else has one of these except me. Look at meeee!!!”)

Working in a cool company and having the corner office.

(“This doesn’t feel as awesome as I thought it would!”)

Having an incredibly hot partner.

(“I’m SO good looking, but I’m not sure what day it is!”)

Here is the most important question:

What do YOU think success looks like?

Below are some ways that people are redefining their idea of success.

Having enough money to actually HELP others and supporting charitable causes.

(Saving lives and creating a legacy)

Gaining exposure for your talents without the paparazzi following you.

(and you get to keep your soul btw! Bonus!!)

Wearing whatever makes YOU happy -- bring on the comfort and lose the monkey suits!

(I’m wearing what I want, my way!)

Being healthy so that your body can do all that you ask of it.

(I feel unstoppable!)

Driving a cool electric car!

(Better for the planet)

Running your own successful business….from the beach! = A lifestyle of freedom.

(No more office cubicle for me! YAY!!!!)

Having a partner who supports and loves you through thick and thin!

(aka growing old together is cool!)

Helping build and keep the climate and environment stable!

(Building a Beautiful Earth)

How do YOU want to be remembered?

You will be remembered by what actions you took to make this World better than when you found it. You will be remembered and revered for your kind words and lives that you touched. Not for what handbag you carried or the clothes you wore.

The deal is that every one of us gets to decide what success looks like – and we can PERSONALIZE it so that it suits us perfectly.

If you want to live the laptop lifestyle travelling around and blogging from amazing places wearing palazzo pants – go for it!

If you want to start your own Company that helps the environment and gives back by giving jobs to women in the Amazon – do it!

My point is that YOU and I, get to decide what success looks like and what feels good to us. Don’t get wrapped up in the pretty cookie cutter package that the media is promoting, because the bottom line is we are all very different INDIVIDUALS.

That means that our needs and tastes are different and what works for one, will not necessarily work for another.

YOU get to decide what will work for you and what floats your boat. YOU get to decide how your life will look and what feels good for you.

No matter which pictures above that I posted look good to you, all that matters is that they work for your life and that you stay authentic to YOUR dreams and goals.

I prefer to travel and see the World, teach others about my experiences so they can live their life to the fullest, on their terms.