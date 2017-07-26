I had zero expectations while traveling to the Essence Festival. It was one of those things that had never quite made my “to do” list but I can now say, I am glad that it finally did!

You could feel the energy before even walking into the convention center. While posing for a picture outside in front of one of the signs at the festival, I was approached by a young lady who had just relocated to New Orleans. She patiently waited for me to finish my picture and then handed me her business card and proceeded to pour out her life goals to me. She had dreams of growing her business in make up and it was very apparent that this was her passion.

This was just a glimpse of what I was about to experience.

There wasn’t enough time when I arrived at the festival to check into our hotel, so my friend and I decided to do a quick wardrobe change at the hotel across the street. We were sweating from the New Orleans heat but something about this atmosphere wouldn’t allow me to complain.

@EricaEmpowers

I could not believe what I saw when I walked into the hotel across from the festival... A few women had gotten together and booked out a room that they opened to the public. There was a full blown massage table, lashes, make -up, the works!

In my Shirley Caesar voice “You NAME IT!” and it was in that room.

Now you might be wondering what is so special about a room filled with beauty products? It was because only moments after arriving at the Essence Festival, there was no mistaking that I was surrounded by OPPORTUNITY.

I could sense it on every corner.

I could see it on the face of the lady that approached me to share her dreams of doing makeup globally and the women who teamed up in that room to share their passion.

OPPORTUNITY was everywhere!

It didn’t show up in a selfish way of people looking for what they could get out of being here. It showed up as EMPOWERMENT.

Everyday women could walk alongside the very celebrities, speakers and mentors that they had probably looked up to for years and now they were all standing within inches of one another.

The Essence festival created this opportunity and environment for thousands of people to connect and feel even if just for a moment that possibilities were all around us!

LESSON LEARNED...

#1 STOP PUTTING LIMITS ON YOURSELF : So often we put off making “big moves” for some arbitrary date that may never come. What I experienced in my girl’s trip to the Essence Festival was that there is nothing any different about you or I than the very people who stand on the stages empowering us.

This was confirmed for me while strolling through the event center and out of nowhere I COULDN’T MOVE! I couldn’t get a word out... My friend stood their looking at me like I was crazy.

She couldn’t see this beautiful angelic image floating past us and by the time that I pulled myself back into reality , it was gone. It was Boris Kudjoe and his wife Nicole was equally as beautiful. As he walked by I had a “Pull yourself together!” moment because it was an eye opener that we were all afforded THE SAME opportunity at that present time.

#2 GET AROUND PEOPLE WHO PUSH YOU HIGHER : Unlike the Girl’s Trip movie my trip to Essence wasn’t nearly as entertaining. However, on my way there my friend and I had about 200 “aha” moments on how to make an impact with our lives.

It is so important to take an inventory of the people that you are spending the most amount of your time with. If they are not where you desire to be or heading in that direction you desire to go, you might want to consider adding to or subtracting from your circle.

@EricaEmpowers Regina Hall sharing about the connection of her fellow cast mates L to R Director Malcolm Lee , Kofi Siriboe , Larenz Tate , Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall , Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah

# 3 IT’S NOT ALWAYS THAT SERIOUS, SO HAVE SOME FUN! Now I will admit that my “ministry background self” clutched my imaginary pearls at least 50 times while watching the actual Girl’s Trip movie!

However, I think that we could learn a lot from people who are willing to embrace more stress free moments! It is not necessary to stiff face and frown lip your way through life.

#4 GET OUT OF YOUR OWN WAY My Girl’s trip to the Essence Festival was sparked when I casually mentioned that I had the opportunity to go to a friend. She was in disbelief that I was considering not even going. She “Dina style” (Tiffany Haddish’s character) encouraged me to go.

When I entered the press room sitting only a few feet away from people like Iyanla Vanzant, Spike Lee, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett, Regina Hall and the list goes on I had to wonder why I was hesitant to attend in the first place. I had been standing in my own way, too afraid to get out of my comfort zone.

#5 KEEP MOVING FORWARD There will be times in life when we are tempted to take our eyes off of a bigger picture and want to quit. However, as my fellow Girl Tripper Tashawna Chisholm, puts it: “When you have a dream, a lot of determination, and willing to step out of the box; You are able to reach higher levels. “

If you’re considering a Girl’s Trip whether to Essence Festival, or your local park get around people who are worth traveling with!