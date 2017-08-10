My Guide To Following The News Without Losing Your Mind

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

Ever since Donald Trump took office in January, it seems like there has been a daily pattern when it comes to news coverage: The press accuses the president of lying; the president accuses the press of lying; people argue about who is telling the truth; heated arguments break out; the term “Fake News” gets tossed around, and then we go to sleep.

It feels like a scene from “Groundhog Day.”

Recently, I have been writing about how we have lost the ability to have rational conversations and my need to just unplug from it all from time to time. But I have largely managed to maintain my sanity through all of this craziness, and I’ve had a lot of people ask me how I’ve managed to do that.

Here’s my trick: I have a four part system I like to use so as to avoid getting caught up in the minutia. This system generally allows me to sift through the nonsense without going nuts.

With that in mind, I figured I would offer up my system to you as a recommendation with how to proceed in these crazy times. Feel free to use it if you wish. I hope it helps!

1. Acknowledge nobody has a monopoly on truth. The president and his staff – just like all those in the past – are going to be untruthful at times when it suits their agenda. The same has been true of the media (as T. Becket Adams of the Washington Examiner has documented extremely well). Be sure to treat BOTH sides with skepticism at all times, especially when something seems to suit your own biases perfectly. As Reason Magazine’s Matt Welch Tweeted, “When a news article fulfills your most urgent political desires, and is based 100% on anonymous sources of unstated motivation, be skeptical.”

2. Play the waiting game. Since neither side has a monopoly on truth, it stands to reason that a lot of what you see and hear is going to end up being inaccurate. Social media exacerbates this problem, since an incorrect quote or story can spread all over the internet within minutes and the correction usually goes relatively unnoticed. Whenever anything comes out – from the president or a media report – wait a while for more details to emerge before jumping to conclusions.

3. Make sure to read people who challenge your views. If you do not read anybody that challenges your views, then you become more and more isolated and end up being unable to even fathom how somebody could think differently than you do. That’s a recipe for mental disaster, to say the least. I would say that I lean somewhat conservative, but I make sure to read liberal and libertarian sources so that I can get a full picture on every issue, rather than just having my existing views reinforced. If you are liberal and need some good conservatives to read, I recommend Charles CW Cooke of National Review, Mollie Hemingway of the Federalist, and Ben Shapiro of the Dailywire. As far as liberals, three of my favorites are Glenn Greenwald of the Intercept, Michael Tracey of the Young Turks, and Nathan J Robinson of Current Affairs. For the libertarian perspective, Thomas E Woods of the Mises Institute, Radley Balko of the Washington Post, and John Stossel of Reason Magazine are all worth checking out. All of these people may aggravate you by pushing opinions you don’t like, but that is the entire point. Get out of your comfort zone and avoid living in an “echo chamber” at all cost, because refusing to do so can be incredibly damaging to your psyche.