My Halal Guys In The City

We’ve danced together we’ve sang together, and we’ve even spent long hours talking about the meaning of life together. Here’s an expose on a very special group of my Manhattanite friends- the men behind those tin cars who have survived 9/11, the war on terror, years of islamophobia and still continue to feed New Yorkers the secret ingredients of the white sauce. Now, the question is - will they survive Trump’s America?

When I think of New York City, a few things come to mind. There’s a certain picture that has been ingrained in my mind for as long as I can remember. It’s the fantasy New York. The one captured from films and literature. Whether the opening sequence of a Woody Allen film or every romantic comedy about a single 30-something year old woman living in ‘the city’ that I grew up watching, this is a still of New York City framed in a mental box. The blinding lights beaming in Times Square, the collection of aspiring writers writing poetry in Starbucks, couples walking their dogs in the magical forest that is Central Park, and me - walking through the streets with my headphones on blasting Jay-z and Alicia’s ‘New York,’ anthem while chasse-ying my way through Manhattan. This New York City is entirely separate from the one I’ve come to know as a college student. Sure, I sometimes blast some Jay-z and Alicia every once in a while (that is when I’m feeling extra cheesy, determined and inspired to take on life) but Times Sq (which I assumed would be my hangout spot) ended up being a I place I went to once and quickly ran away from. Couples in Central Park have been replaced with the exotic street performers of Washington Square Park. I grew out of the Starbucks trend about 2 months into my freshman year after realizing that their so called ‘skinny frappacino’ which I enthusiastically gulped for a semester was actually making me fat. Everything has changed. There’s only been one element of this picture that has stayed the same. It is not the towering skyscrapers that stand erect in almost every photograph of New York City. No, this constant element is a subtle shadow that encapsulates the background of almost every New York City image that exists in every New Yorker’s mind. I mean sure, Manhattan is a heaven of Zagat-rated, Time Out guides, and Michelin star restaurants galore, but it is the halal street food carts brought to you by Egyptian immigrants that is truly the most iconic feature of the city.

You don’t have to be a hot dog or halal meat fan to notice them (I’ve never had a hot dog in my life nor have I ever even tried their food). You don't have to travel on some distant journey to a neighborhood to find them. They are not part of the soulcyclization, cronut, or Urban Outfitters hipster phases that come and go. They are everywhere, inescapable, their carts cemented in the corner of almost every street corner in Manhattan. They’ve become one of the only constant aspects of my entire New York experience. Friends have come and gone, new semesters brought new classes, new experiences, but the halal carts have remained, standing still with their their silver tongs and styrofoam plates in hand.

Their carts have essentially become landmarks. Hearing the Arabic music playing in the corner of the city’s streets always put a huge smile on my face. Growing up as the only Egyptian in our small community of Miami, Florida, I never heard Arabic music outside the confines of my home. It’s unfamiliarity and alien-like perception in my environment made me form an obsession with it at such a young age and I was willing to go to any length to share it with those around me. Even if that meant locking the bathroom door while changing for gymnastics practice, playing Arabic music from my fuchsia Motorola Razor and forcing everyone to bellydance with me! The halal carts make me feel like these pieces of my culture are not only on display for bystanders to observe but that they’re actually one of the main ingredients’ infused in the melting pot that is New York City.

Whether they’re singing along to Arabic tunes or praying on the sidewalks in front of hundreds of pedestrians, these men not only make me feel at home but their kind smiles make my day. “Do you need anything today? Water? Juice?,” one of them yells from behind his cart. It’s like that typical scene from Sex and the City with Carrie Bradshaw and the news-stand guy handing her the newspaper every morning, except my frizzy curls aren't as tamed as Carrie’s golden locks and rather than being offered the new morning column, I’m greeted with a free bowl of meat every morning at 7 am. Besides the wondrous Arabic melodies and cultural elements that their carts give me every day, the truly invaluable influence is their character. These men lead by example: despite whatever tense political climate is manifesting in the country, they continue to strive through any hardship.

They’re the dreamers. The ones who came to this land that promised liberty and opportunity. They may have somewhat different views, but their story remains the same. Some like Fathi Abu Mina have been here for over 30 years. Their dream of coming to this country came with having to interact daily with Americans. For decades their presence has served as a representation of American values and the greatest pillar- acceptance of all. Today, they represent the crossroads where America now collides. How do these once upon a time dreamers now feel when the country that once accepted them has now elected a new leader that openly discriminates against them? These iconic carts and the undying spirit of the men behind them has survived 9/11 and the wave of Islamophobia that stemmed from it, choosing to continue blasting their Arabic music at any hour of the day and persisting to pray on the sidewalks regardless of how many stares from pedestrians they receive. For decades they’ve proved that food can serve as the fulcrum of the bridge between the east and west and essentially help normalize relations between ethnicities. Now the question is - will they survive Trump’s America?

***

“America was the country we dreamt about, it was like a movie, our one true fantasy,” he says while drizzling the infamous white sauce over the diced lamb. Samir moved to New York City 9 years ago after being selected as one of the lucky winners of the Green Card Lottery program. Although he was born and raised in Egypt, its massive economic inequality and landscape of windowless opportunities made him leave his impoverished village in the outskirts of Cairo, filled with hopes and dreams of coming to America. Now, he stands behind the cart, which he owns, located on 26th street and 6th Avenue, serving his Flatiron and Chelsea clientele. “Business had declined these days Sarah,” he tells me as he softly wipes his silver tongs. “There’s weird atmosphere in the air, I feel the tension, its everywhere, you can’t escape it,” he adds. He continues to share how his experience living in this country has become one large disappointment. “People don’t want to come here anymore, why would they? If the situation in Egypt wasn't so bad I wouldn't be here, I want to go home.” Samir looks down and shakes his head from side to side. “I’m counting the days till I can go back, this place is not warm, at a certain point in life you start realizing its not worth all this,” he says. He takes a deep breathe and stares at me straight in the eye. “Where do we go now Sarah? There’s no place for us anymore. I go to Egypt every four months to check on the family, but for the past 9 years I’ve always come back here. Now, I’m starting to wonder, is it worth all this?” he says shrugging his shoulders. I ask him what he means by ‘this.’ But I already know the answer. ‘This’ is the intersection where America collides: assimilation and rebellion, Ellis Island and Guantanamo Bay. It’s when the vision of the land that promised liberty and refuge for dreamers is intercepted by reality. “America was the land that used to enforce human rights, if America isn't going to stand up for the marginalized who is? How can a country that prided itself on rights and human rights be the same one that takes them away from people,” Samir responds.

I refer back to his earlier statement about America being a fantasy movie. I ask him what kind of movie is playing right now? His answer to the question is disheartening,“It’s a nightmare, a movie that should not be seen.” This nightmare he explains is fueled by the rising tide of Islamophobia that’s enveloped the world. After talking about recent hate crimes against Muslims throughout the country and the world, I ask him how he still plays not only Arabic music but Quran verses in his cart. He chuckles. “ Sarah, we are all going to die either way right? It’s better to die a proud Muslim man than to die a coward. If he (Trump) comes to me himself I would proudly tell him I'm Muslim and an Arab.” “Look,” he says pointing to a huge sign covering his cart. The sign reads: Bism Allah Al Rahman Al Raheem (In the name of God ‘Allah,’ the most gracious, the most merciful). He gives me a thumbs up and continues to smile at it. He collides his two knives together, dices the shawarma on the foil paper, and gently slides it into the styrofoam plate.

***

“My name is Mohamed, Mohamed Ali,” he tells me as puts his tongs down to shake my hand. I tell him my name is Sarah and he smiles and says, “Samar, say hi to Sarah!” I’m confused at first as to who this Samar person is but he explains that he is speaking to his sister Samar via the bluetooth device in his ear. In an odd turn of events, Samar who is in Egypt becomes a part of our conversation. I ask him why he left Egypt and he chuckles, “Samar here is begging in the streets.” Mohamed explains how he left 3 years ago, after realizing that despite earning an engineering degree, it served no purpose in in the divisive and classist Egyptian society. “Egypt hasn’t given me anything, it’s given me absolutely nothing,” he explains as he shares with me how he worked in Milan but ended up leaving because he didn't make enough to help his sister, his mother, his brother, and himself. Standing beside his cart on 52nd and 6th avenue, I ask him how he feels being a Muslim in America at this tumultuous time. He looks at me and excitedly exclaims, “did I mention my name was Mohamed Ali? Everywhere I go here I tell them my name is Mohamed Ali.” Extremely proud that he bears the same name as the boxing legend he asks, “Did you know there’s a street here named Mohamed Ali!” I share with him how the boxing legend’s own son just recently made headlines after being stopped and interrogated by airport security and asked, “are you a Muslim?” I ask Mohamed his opinion on this recent event and he proceeds to divert the question yet again. “I told immigration I don't want to be Egyptian anymore. Here if something happens to me I can go to the hospital and get treated at least, in Egypt I’m nothing. I’m less than nothing,” he responds. A police officer approaches us from behind and greets Mohamed. “This is my friend,” says Mohamed with a smile on his face. He hands the officer a sandwich, the officer smiles back and says “I’ll give you the money tomorrow.” “Don’t worry about it it’s on me,” Mohamed responds. The police officer walks back to his car. Mohamed waves at him and turns to face the cart. The smile on his face vanishes. “I was living like an animal in Egypt, there is no place for us there. It doesn't get worse than that. No matter how bad it is here, I have no choice but to cope,” he explains. I proceed to ask him a one question I know he can’t divert. “What will you do if Egypt is added to the travel ban list?” I ask. He starts laughing. Placing the bluetooth device closer to his ear he says, “You hear that Samar, I’m coming to stay with you!”

***

Although these formidable men may have a few variances in their stories, they are ultimately cut from the same thread. After years of dreaming of coming to this country, they finally arrived. Their experiences made them the ultimate survivors. News headlines may constantly throw tides of hate and discrimination upon them, but they seem to resist the current every time, setting up their humble streetcars in defiance. Not only are they a symbol of the basic pillars this country was founded upon, but in their time here they’ve procured another title beyond the one of immigrant. They’re the ambassadors of our streets. The food aroma and music that echoes from their carts serves as the base of the melting pot that Trump strives to disembowel. However, their determination, perseverance, and pride persists and its what allows them to maintain balance despite whatever seismic shifts take place around them, anchoring their carts not only in our sidewalks but in our culture and history forever.