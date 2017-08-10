My Interview with Illustrator and Lucasfilm Poster Artist, Mark Raats

I remember when I first saw the fantastic artwork of Mark Raats. It was the movie poster for the Imax re-release of Raiders of the Lost Ark in 2012. I could see the influence of classic Indiana Jones posters by illustrators, Drew Struzan and Richard Amsel. But even though you could see the inspiration of those iconic artists, Mark's poster still had its own uniquely beautiful style and originality. We are unfortunately seeing less and less illustration used to promote movies these days and it's great to see film advertising by an artist of Mark's talent. After seeing that Raiders poster, I continued to follow his work and have been constantly impressed and entertained by it. Mr. Raats has also done official poster art for other Lucasfilm classics like Return of the Jedi and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. I talked to Mark about how he got started in the industry, the artists that inspired him, his creative process, and what it's like to create work that received the approval of George Lucas himself.

Copyright Lucasfilm

When did you first realize you wanted to become an artist and who were your early influences?

I guess it’s fair to say that I have drawn for as long as I’ve been able to hold a pencil because a few years ago my mother gave me a drawing I did of the Enid Blyton character “Noddy” that appears to have been done when I was about 4 years old. Besides its obvious social advantages, being able to draw as a boy - and later as a young man - also had unexpected benefits because it often got me out of a lot of trouble at school when I realized that I could avoid a beating if the teacher brandishing the cane had at some point, requested a drawing from me. Later when I was serving in the Army, drawing also helped me avoid the wrath of my drill Sergeant and/or Commanding Officer so, it’s safe to say that I always loved being able to pick up pencil and paint and do art.

Besides the obvious geniuses Michelangelo and Leonardo, the earliest artistic influence on me was without doubt the fabulous Hal Foster whose remarkable Prince Valiant strip adorned the back page of our Sunday Times newspaper in the 1960’s. Even as a young boy living in Africa, I realized that what made Foster’s work so brilliant was not only his God-given skill with pencil and ink-pen but also his intimate knowledge of every aspect of human and animal anatomy, medieval costumes, and castles and I resolved to learn everything I could from him. I copied every Valiant strip religiously in a juvenile attempt to try and figure out how he worked out his composition, line-work and subject matter and I have no doubt this helped me understand - even then - what it would take to be a serious illustrator. In later years, I stumbled upon the visual El Dorado of Moebius, Wyeth, Rockwell, Leyendecker, Parrish and Frazetta which was swiftly followed by many others including; Neal Adams, David Grove, Mort Drucker, Bernie Wrightson, John Alvin, Richard Amsel, Ralph McQuarrie and the legend Drew Struzan. I saw these artists as inhabitants of a lofty Art Pantheon and knew that if I wanted to be any good at my craft then I needed to raise my game because, these artists were simply in a league of their own.

Mark Raats with his Raiders poster.

How did you first break into illustration as a professional artist?

For me art has always been expressed in many forms and I have always been interested in most of them - Sculpture, Ceramics, Fine Art, Illustration, Animation - you name it. Illustration was always something I loved and so were the other disciplines I mentioned - especially animation. Inspired after I saw Disney’s Snow White in 1965, I embarked on teaching myself 2D animation in the late 1970’s and the ridged discipline and creative energy required to draw 25 frames per second for film was a solid foundation on which I built my subsequent art career. While learning animation I was also studying Fine Arts at college and in an attempt to make ends meet, I was simultaneously working part-time at an advertising agency doing the time-honored grunt work of Bromides, Rubylith masks, endless Letraset type layouts as well as sometimes taking out the trash. One day, someone asked me if I could illustrate and when I assured them that I could, I was promptly asked to do a painting of two girls in winter clothing - that was intended to be used in some advertising campaign or other. I can’t be 100% sure, but it was probably in about 1979 or 1980 and this little painting became my first official foray into the world of professional illustration.

Copyright Mark Raats

What was the first piece of artwork that you did for Lucasfilm and how did it come about?

I honestly can’t recall which illustration was the first I did for Lucasfilm but I do recall the first piece of mine that caught the eye of George Lucas. Long before that happened though, the first official project I did for Lucasfilm was about 25 years ago and it had nothing to do with illustration rather, it was a fully animated, interactive application that I developed from the ground up for one of their licensees. Because I had started in 2D animation, it was natural that I become involved in the new and very exciting world of CG - in the early 1980’s - and included in this quiver of new, creative loveliness was the wonderfully seductive industry of computer-generated animation - and this is what I used for my first official Lucasfilm project. Over the following years I worked on a few more projects for a handful of the Lucasfilm associated companies all of which were well received but the truth is that I was simply one of a thousand eager artists all of whom were scrabbling to make a name for themselves in the industry. Fast forward about 10 years and on a whim, I did a marker-pen and colored pencil drawing of George Lucas as Yoda which I gifted to my very good friend and senior editor of CINEFEX magazine - Jody Duncan and somehow, a copy of the art made its way via the web to the hallowed hallways of Skywalker Ranch. I clearly remember the day when a very formal looking email from “George’s people” thudded its way into my inbox demanding to know if I was responsible for Yoda-George and I promptly broke out into a cold sweat. Replying tentatively in the affirmative, I was delighted to learn that George had seen the artwork and he liked it so much that he wanted to acquire the original but because no-one knew where the piece had originated, he had left instructions for it to be tracked down - which (I’m told) resulted in a frantic search that spanned the globe. Jody kindly offered the original artwork to George (whom she knew through her interaction with him for CINEFEX) and her generosity resulted in me enjoying a very privileged path forward with Lucasfilm from that day forward.

Copyright Lucasfilm

What has it been like to do official poster art for the Star Wars and Indiana Jones series and how did you approach creating the artwork in your own style while honoring the amazing history of illustrators that came before you?

Although I don’t have huge body of work (art is not my ‘real-job’), I have been very lucky to have been allowed to contribute to some of the most beloved movie franchises and this has included doing poster art for Indiana Jones and Star Wars. I had already done some significant Star Wars art by the beginning of 2008 when I began working on what was to be my first official poster piece - a teaser for Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. While it was unquestionably a wonderful opportunity, I found the process both intimidating and complicated because there were strict limitations on what could be featured in the design and which actors were permitted to be shown - midway through film production - and these created massive creative challenges for me.

A couple of years later, when I started work on the official poster for the IMAX/Blu-ray release of Raiders of the Lost Ark, I knew that a project of this magnitude would not be an easy task because Richard Amsel and Drew Struzan’s glorious art had long been associated with the franchise. I was painfully aware that this poster is regarded by most fans as hallowed ground so, I tread as carefully and respectfully as I could while at the same time, trying to make something that was unique to my taste and artistic style. Initially, I incorporated elements from the original poster in my early comps because, I wanted to find a way in which I could create a new artwork that payed significant homage to the legend of Richard Amsel. In the end, the early concepts I produced were far too self-conscious so I went in another direction hoping to discover a new solution that would embrace iconic scenes from Raiders of the Lost Ark. Besides the pressure I felt regarding Amsel’s magnificent work, Drew’s stamp on the Indy franchise is even more significant and this ramped up the pressure on me to get it right. Personally, I believe that his Temple of Doom poster is arguably the best movie poster of this genre ever created and as someone who absolutely loves Drew’s work, I knew that I had no alternative but to put my game face on and create something that was meaningful to the story and respectful of the expectations of legions of fans.

Copyright Lucasfilm

I really love your Star Wars: A New Hope 40th anniversary poster. What have been your favorite Lucasfilm pieces to work on and why?

Thank you Erik!, That poster is of special significance because the original Star Wars inspired me to want to work for George - a long, long time ago. As I did with the Raiders art, I tried to create art that paid respectful homage to the 1977 poster that we all know and love - in this case by the magnificent Tom Jung.

When it comes to making the hard choice regarding a favorite, the piece that brought me the most satisfaction creatively is the official poster art I did for the upcoming documentary on the life and times of one of my art hero’s - Ralph McQuarrie. The reason why this piece stands out for me is because the movie’s Executive Producer - Stan Stice - generously allowed me free reign which meant I didn’t have to conform with any preexisting styles, art or artist - which I found exhilarating. Although stylistically its totally different from anything we have seen before, there is no question that the artwork is pure Star Wars and that it celebrates an art legend’s legacy. Knowing that George likes it too makes it extra special and I will always be honored to have been asked to work on it.

Copyright Lucasfilm

I saw a great picture of Harrison Ford and Steven Spielberg standing next to your Raiders of the Lost Ark Imax poster artwork. How does it feel to know these giants in the industry approve of your artwork for such a historic franchise?

There is no question that those are very special times and it’s what makes this a very privileged place for me to be. Over the years I have received numerous letters from Actors, Directors and Producers expressing their thanks for work I have done and it’s the kind of thing dreams are made of because, if they approve then I must be doing something right.

What materials do you use to create your artwork and what's your process?

Because I have worked in digital since it more or less started, I can safely say that I know programs like Photoshop (which I still use on a daily basis) probably better than most people working with it today. That said, when it comes to the art I produce for the movie industry, I don’t use any digital tools for the execution of the art - its old-fashioned paint and pencil on board because in my opinion, this is the only way movie poster art should be created. There are many who tirelessly argue that working digitally is exactly the same as working traditionally but with my more than 35 years years of experience in both fields, I do not agree and as I said previously, I prefer my art to remain rooted in traditional disciplines - even though most clients prefer layered, Photoshop files.

In the time-honored tradition, I start working on a project by creating detailed pencil drawings on paper which are reviewed by the client and after we’ve agreed on their ideal concept, I begin work on the final artwork. Once the drawing is blocked out on the board, I paint in the tonal areas creating what amounts to a black and white version of the final artwork and in this way, I can see of the tonal ‘pull and push’ of the composition works to my satisfaction. Once that’s done, I slowly introduce color by working in light transparent washes of paint which are gradually built up into thicker opaque layers. When this working stage is complete, I add in the final detail by drawing over the paint with colored Prismacolor pencils and this puts in the final layer of texture - thereby completing my vision.

Copyright Mark Raats

What are you working on now?

Sadly, the industry has changed and the move is away from traditionally rendered poster to digital art so I consider myself semi-retired these days. That’s not to say that I won’t work with the film industry, it simply means that I won’t tirelessly chase down projects as I once did. If a Studio Executive or Director feels that I have something to contribute to a project of theirs then I’ll gladly move heaven and earth to make their project a success. However, if official work continues to dry up then, I’ll continue doing private commissions and poster work for smaller movie productions because that’s where most of the demand currently lies.

Finally, the one thing that I WILL admit to planning - even if its ultimately a personal project - is a new poster for the 30th anniversary of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade because it’s the only Indy movie I haven’t created poster art for!