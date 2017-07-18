My Interview with Star Wars Celebration and Shout Factory Artist, Paul Shipper

Illustrator Paul Shipper has been very busy these days. He recently created the official Lucasfilm artwork for Star Wars Celebration, he's been doing cover art for the fantastic video label Shout Factory including their new re-release of Teen Wolf, and he just did the artwork for the Stan Lee hand imprint ceremony honoring the comic book legend at Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood. Paul’s artwork can currently be seen everywhere from comic books to T-shirts and movie posters and he has made quite a name for himself in geek culture as an illustrator. I was able to talk to this talented artist about his work and career including his movie poster art for directors like Edgar Wright and Duncan Jones, how he got started in the industry and his love of legendary illustrators that came before him like, Drew Struzan, Richard Amsel and Bob Peak.

When did you first realize you wanted to be an artist and who were your early influences?

It was in my early teens that I realized I wanted to be an illustrator. Having drawn pictures throughout my childhood and then seeing the artwork in my local video store and later the cinema, I would collect the posters I liked the most (even if I hadn't seen the films they were promoting) and put them all around my bedroom. Initially I didn't realize specific artists were responsible for the creation of these posters until a little later as I learnt more through research, which was hard to come by before the Internet was born. Library visits and book shops as well as local movie fairs in Manchester were my go to places to try and unlock the secrets of the profession I was striving to be a part of. The posters I collected were mostly by the same small groups of artists, Drew Struzan, Richard Amsel, and Bob Peak were the main 3. Followed by some other key influencers that sere doing comic book covers the likes of Hugh Fleming and Russell Walks who were doing great things for Dark Horse comics at the time.

How did you break into the industry of movie poster artwork and illustration?

Breaking in has been a long process... it takes longer than you think to become what's known as an overnight success. It was a lot of never giving up if I'm honest... persistence and patience were a large part of it. When the internet started to become a "thing" there were a few fan sites that were popping up to do with the things I was interested in. One was an Indiana Jones fan site called theRaider.Net and this was where I first submitted some fan art for one of my all-time favorite film franchises. It was the first time that my work was seen by a relatively large number of people in one go from all around the world, and it opened my eyes as to the possibility of potentially being seen one day by the right people who may want to work with me on something... at least that was the dream... I created my own website from scratch and started pushing it out. This was before social media so it was a little more difficult to be as effective as I wanted but none the less it was out there and I did start to get a small amount of traction. I kept working on ideas and subject matter that interested me and kept on posting it. Sometimes a movie news site would pick it up and use it in their articles which was a great exciting moment. Places like JoBlo and Slashfilm were early adopters of doing this and they would mention me in their stories or give me an image credit.

You have been doing great poster artwork for directors like Rob Zombie, Stephen Chow, Edgar Wright, and Duncan Jones. What has it been like as an artist to create the poster artwork for such great directors?

It has been wonderful as you may imagine. Although I haven't had the pleasure of working directly with them all, Edgar Wright and Duncan Jones were wonderful to talk to during the creative process for some of the work I did with them ‘A Fistful of Fingers’ and ‘Warcraft respectively’.

You have been doing a lot of fantastic cover art for the home video label, Shout Factory. They put out a lot of great titles that film geeks love. How did you join up with them to do so much of their cover art?

It was a friend of mine Pietro Filipponi, who knew the guys at Shout and he put me forward to them and said why aren't you working with this guy?... the rest is history! So, thanks again Poniboy!

You have done great DVD and Blu-ray cover art for a lot of iconic films that Shout Factory has re-released like, ‘Mad Max’, ‘Young Frankenstein’, and ‘Escape from New York’. What is it like to create new artwork for such iconic films? And, is it intimidating sometimes to do new artwork for films that have had iconic art for their original release?

It is both intimidating and exciting at the same time. They are films that already have a cult following and have been in the consciousness of the World for so long that the approach can be slightly different to say a new film that is to be released. We can take it to an homage level for the Shout releases which lends itself well to new official art for the property. One I was quite hesitant to do was for John Carpenters ‘The Thing’. As you know, Drew Struzan's iconic artwork for the 1982 film is loved among fans on every level and I wasn't sure if I wanted to tread on this sacred ground. I was convinced that it would work and so I hesitantly went for it. In no way is it as iconic as the original poster, and you know, it's not meant to be... and in some ways, that is a blessing for projects such as that.

The original classic movie poster for The Thing by Drew Struzan

Paul Shipper’s new artwork for The Thing from Shout Factory

Can you tell us about some of your recent artwork for Shout Factory and what titles have been your favorite to work on so far?

Oh my, there have been quite a few but recently I created a cover for Teen Wolf which I took a slightly different approach on, not the usual montage style commotion but a side profile of Michael J Fox as Teen Wolf. I was really happy with how my Mad Max and Escape From New York artwork came out... they are a wonderful bunch to work with and have been giving me some great titles to work on! Thank you Shout!

You recently did the official art for the last Star Wars Celebration in Orlando. What was it like to draw those iconic characters and see your Star Wars art all over the convention including huge banners and merchandise?

Yes! Well that was a bucket list job for sure! I LOVE Star Wars and it was an absolute honor to be asked by Lucasfilm to create the key art and all the badge art for the show earlier this year. Coming up with the concept was a fun back and forth process which is normal for my work but when working with these characters the stakes were indeed higher than usual, especially as it was to be scrutinized by fans from all over the world who were to descend on the convention.

The response from the fans was INCREDIBLE and so heartfelt, many people told me in person how much they loved what I had done and it meant so very much to me! An incredible feeling for me and seeing all the artwork reproduced across the hug banners, tee shirts, posters, jigsaw puzzles, tote bags and rugs! It was truly an out of body experience.

Do you have any new projects or signings coming up that you can tell us about?

Look out for a new ET piece for Fright Rags, A poster for Vimeo project 'Atropa', an exhibition celebrating films from 1987 happening in London in September with AMP. And some things I can’t talk about of course...