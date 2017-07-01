My Italian itinerary: Festivals - Umbria, Puglia, Calabria - and the Joy of Life

Summer is here, for real, and so am I.

From July on, temptation will be my guide; no resistance.

I long for a long ride, and the unquestionable route is Italy.

As always. The land is more infinite than time. Open, generous and ever-inviting.

I am set for my Italian journey. It will take me from the northern side, across the slopes of Liguria, through Piemonte and Emilia, to my beloved Umbria, all the way down to solid Puglia. I will ride across music, eventually topping with the delights of the Puglia cuisine - epicenter of Meditarrenean eating.

For anyone, offered the month of July and a bit into August, there is nothing that beats the İtalian journey. These times are perfect, especially if you want to enjoy music and wine and dine and laughter along with those who enjoy it, well, let me give you my rough itinerary.

The first destination should be Perugia, which is as always the main pulse of all jazz events in Italy.

If you are coming by car or train, try to spend some time before the legendary Umbria Jazz Festival begins, a good idea is to stop by Bologna.

The city has evolved into a culinary center of sorts, in such a pace that you don't have to sweat to end up in a good spot to enjoy the food of the region.

I'd say, though, that Cesarina is a solid choice, if you are quick passer-by.

But if you plan more than a day or two, I'd say, too, that try to stick to the heights of the Appenines, since this one will be a hot summer. You’ll sleep better on the mountain resorts.

Or, no need to wait: Get down to Umbria, passing quickly by Toscana, which will have been invaded by the hords of tourists, and settle somewhere near or in Perugia. I will. Nothing compares to the breeze of the Umbrian slopes, and nothing comes as close to the gentility of its local folks.

Umbria Jazz is one of the greatest music events, not only in Europe but also in the world. In terms of quality, consistence and persistence; thanks to Carlo Pagnotta and his team, it has been relentlessly promoting good music both in the summer and in the winter. This year will mark its 44th round, and the programme is filled with great musicians. It had already hosted Pat Metheny in May; he gave a fund-raising concert for the earthquake stricken parts of the region, in particular the gorgeous town of Norcia.

As its newsletter said:

The presentation of the programme for Umbria Jazz 17 (Perugia, 7 - 16 July) takes place at a time of the intense organisation, in synergy with the Region of Umbria, of two important events in China and Brazil to be held in the period summer - autumn. These events are a continuation of the work Umbria Jazz carries out internationally to promote Italian jazz and Umbria, and which today can contribute more than ever to helping the local area and tourism recover from the recent earthquake. In this regard, a project is underway to hold a weekend of Umbria Jazz in the town of Norcia, a concrete sign of solidarity with the people of the area affected by the earthquake.

The format will be that of recent years, with the Santa Giuliana Arena home to the main events, from rock to jazz. The more specialised concerts will take place at the Morlacchi Theatre, and there will also be midday concerts at the prestigious National Gallery of Umbria, which houses the city’s art and history.

Umbria Jazz will be joining in the celebration of two important jazz anniversaries that fall in 2017: the centenary of the births of Thelonious Monk, and of Ella Fitzgerald.

Duets will dominate, too.

The duo is a minimalist format that always has great impact. The encounter-contrast-synthesis of two different musical sensibilities symbolises in a simple way the complex alchemy of jazz. Steve Wilson - Lewis Nash, Hiromi - Edmar Castaneda, Alessandro Lanzoni - Gabriele Evangelista, Paolo Fresu - Uri Caine, Vincent Peirani - Emile Parisien, Danilo Rea - Cristiana Pegoraro, Kim Prevost - Bill Solley, Gabriele Mirabassi - Roberto Taufic are some of the encounters.

Umbria Jazz will ignite through a 3-D concert in July 7 by Kraftwerk, which is doing a come back these days.

But my interest is much more on the following days: Jamie Cullum (July 8), Dee Dee Bridgewater's tribute to her 'cradle city Memphis, Tennessee (July 10) and her soul sister from Africa, the ever explosive Angelique Kidjo (July 12).

Then comes the real 'jazz vulcano eruption', one after another:

The virtuoso bass player Christian McBride jumps on stage with his quartet, New Jawn, featuring two horns and no piano; and a powerhouse of a drummer, Nasheet Waits. Trumpeter is Josh Evans, and Marcus Strickland is a saxophonist; both are rising stars.

The same night at the main stage, in July 13, there will be limitless joy with two more virtuosos, on piano duets, bringing Cuba to Perugia: Chucho Valdes and a cool, mind-blowing Gonzalo Rubalcaba.

This will be a highlight of the festival.

Another one will be the following night, when Wayne Shorter, arguably the greatest living jazz musician on the planet, recently awarded Polar Music Prize in Sweden, enters with his quartet. John Patitucci (bass), Danilo Perez (piano) and Brian Blade (drums) have played for years, reaching new heights day by day with the maestro. Don't miss this deep recital, floating free into the Perugian skyline.

These are mostly open air events. And there is one, at the historic Teatro Morlacchi, in July 15, that will be a once in a lifetime memory for jazz buffs: 'Five by Monk' is a special event to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of my hero, Thelonious Monk. It will feature five 'grand men' of piano, whose lives have been nothing but a dedication to the pure heart of this music form: Kenny Barron, Cyrus Chestnut, Benny Green, Eric Reed and Dado Moroni.

This one is not to miss!

It will be hard to leave Umbria but one must move, down to other parts of Italy, where there is always more to be offered. On my way to Puglia, I will make sure to drive through the region of Marche, stop by Bari, revisit the old town, breathe in the breeze from the Adriatic Sea.

If the date happens to be July 18, I will definitely be part of Bari In Jazz, where that night the new saxophone hero Kamasi Washington will conquer the town with his admirable energy.

There is more?

Of course. The real pulse will be beating down at the heel, in the southern gem of a town, Lecce, Salento.

The epicenter of Puglia - or more correctly - Apulia.

In a legendary baroque setting of the old town, Locomotive Jazz Festival has been going on for 12 years in Lecce.

This is an event which highlights the 'outskirts’ of the musical forms and new mergers across the planet - a celebration for freedom.

'' The digital revolution has changed the channels of distribution of the cultural product, but also its realization context: from your periphery you can enjoy the music or films you prefer, for example on a streaming platform. But in your periphery you can also do the music you want, the movie you want, without necessarily moving toward a center. Salento del presente, with its "resident" artists, cultural events, record labels, publishing houses, creative agencies, and universities, is a powerful example of an alternative project: a creative, thinking periphery.''

I will miss the solo concert by one of my later Italian heroes, Danilo Rea (July 14), but will catch another one: Paolo Fresu, who will play both solo and with his sextet on July 22. Other highlights will be the sublime voice of North Africa, Dhafer Youssef (July 29), and Daniele di Bonaventura, who will commemorate Astor Piazzolla. Take it for granted that the bandoneon will mesmerize Lecce in the night of July 31.

And, my time of joy will be when I will be listening to Richard Bona who will be shaking the roof with Manteka Cubano project in August 1.

Not a slighest doubt, those days Lecce will be an epicenter of music in whole Europe, so be there if you can.

Let's stay with music.

If you are in southern Italy, and interested more in classical formats, the town of Catanzaro - in Calabrian coast - is a destination not to be missed. In fact, what Armonia d'Arte Festival under the leadership of Chiara Giordano in that remote, and beatiful coastline of Ionian Sea, offers is a high quality music, curated with care and affection to merge with the dreamy, historic setting of Parco Archeologico Scolacium, in Borgia, a few km off Catanzaro.

A cultural strategy that has been overwhelmingly successful in the valorization of this cultural heritage, Scolacium Archaeological Park, a place of extraordinary landscaping and monumental value, a site of excellence in the entire southern area; Roman magnum, then Norman settlement, in a vast olive grove, on a gentle hill that slopes down to the sea and just 200 meters off the white Ionian beach, in Borghese territory adjacent to the capital of the region; In a highly vocal tourist area and 20 minutes from Lamezia Terme, the most important airport and railway hub of Calabria.

This year, the festival will celebrate its seventeenth round, and for all those who want to round up the musical tour, it's a programme filled with duets.

Virtuoso pianist Hiromi will jam with Edmar Castaneda, the Colombian young master of harp on July 29. Then, ''Carmen' will follow up on August 4 and the conclusion of the festival will be another duet by David Garrett (violin) and Julian Quentin (piano) on August 27. But there is more to enjoy there, and here is all the information you need.

Although Calabria may be a temporary dash, my Italian Journey will reach its climax - I hope - back in Puglia, not far away from Lecce, one of my beloved locations in the south.

In Maglie, nearly 30 km south into the 'heel', you will encounter one of the most spontaneous, joyous celebration of food and drinks; 'Mercatino del Gusto' - an open air feast which goes on between August 1-5.

During those days, the Pugliesi show the world 'La Gioia di Vivere' - 'The Joy of Life' - which also offers an opportunity to manifest what a lovely town Maglie is with its architecture and green spaces.

I had five unforgettable days last year there, with my friend and guide, gastronome and musicologist extraordinaire, Prof Gino Di Mitri, himself the soul of Salento; and I certainly will repeat the experience.

''During the Gourmet Market - which in recent years has contributed to the innovative and original promotion of the oenological, agro-food, environmental and tourist heritage - Apulia shows its identity, perfect integration with other cultures, biodiversity and the quality. Workshops and book presentations, guided tastings, live music, cocktails and dj sets, children's events and dance shows, squares dedicated to wine, beer, extra virgin olive oil, traveling dinners, street food, gluten-free products and fruit, presidium and community, sweets, coffee and ice cream, pizza and pasta are some of the ingredients of the rich menu of one of the events dedicated to the longest and most important food and wine culture in Italy.''

As the presentation points out, ''in August, thousands of tourists choose the Salento and its scenic, cultural and architectural beauties, not to miss the opportunity to participate in this real gathering of taste. Those who visit the Gourmet Market have the opportunity to take a trip from north to south of the region, strolling through the about 100 stalls set up in the historic center of Maglie, meeting the exhibitors, talking to them and, above all, savoring the excellent products of the gastronomy.''

''After "Cure" and "La gioia", the five days will revolve around the theme of beauty in the most strategic and contemporary sense of its value and meaning. "The beauty" of things, gestures, ideas and, above all, the beauty of Apulia, its castles, its watchtowers, its fortified farms, its trulli, its monumental olive groves, its vineyards, Of its sea, not to mention the food, hospitality of its people, the desire to emerge from its young people.

The Gastro Market represents an observatory on Puglia's food and wine culture: in recent years the event has witnessed the growth and development of the sector, channeling in its programming the excellence of regional productions, new trends and emerging realities. The Magliese event is distinguished by the many summer events focusing on the content and messages to be promoted: it enhances territoriality, refuses to approve and flatten the productions.''

You will meet an amazing palette of personalities who colour the celebration along those days: chefs Peppe Zullo, Pietro Zito, Pasquale Tuccino Centrone, Nereo Pederzolli, Lucia Buffo, Davide Paolini. And there are many guests whose presence leaves fingerprints over the Mercationo.

My favourite was and will be Michele Di Carlo, who is a true maestro of cocktails, who 'honours' the event all the way from the north of Italy; tireless in his inventions and as generous in his soul as the rest of his homeland.

Those who work hard the whole year deserve joy, folk; and I am certainly qualified as one.

I'd recommend: