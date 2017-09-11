My Journey That Led to Phenom People: A Tech Writer's Dream

You really do fall into the 'write' place at the right time.

My trek has only begun but my previous experiences have molded and led me to a dream job as the Content Writer for Phenom People.

The Past

After graduating Penn State in Broadcast Journalism, I had an internship at a CBS affiliate in Harrisburg, PA.

It was one of the best career moves I ever made. The hands-on skills I was developing were directly impacting the live news programs that countless of central Pennsylvania viewers were watching.

Concluding the four months at CBS, I was offered a job, however, I decided to pursue another avenue. But from it, I took lifelong connections, friendships, and experience that established a solid foundation.

Shortly after, I began working at a media analytic SaaS company (shoutout to my iQ fam) and heightened my sales and marketing background.

During my days in sales, I launched a personal blog that was published on HuffPost and our VP of Marketing took note. She asked me to move over to the marketing team full-time as a blogger, social media magician, email campaign guru, and competitive insights detective. I found what I loved - adjoining my storytelling with lead generation.

But this was only scratching the surface to the road ahead.

The Present

One day, I was browsing LinkedIn for job postings and came across the Content Writer spot at Phenom People.

The description read like my experience did on my resume...

Blog development: research, produce, proofread (definitely)

eBook development (yes)

Campaigns: emails, landing pages, social media promotions (got it)

Press releases: content creation (yes please)

Press outreach (sign me up!)

Needless-to-say, I applied the second I saw it.

Today, I am thrilled to hold the title of Content Marketing Writer at Phenom People - another perfect marriage between my desire to encourage my millennial audience to pursue their passions (Phenom's mission) and content creation to engage our consumers to ultimately become clients.

Life is too short to do something you despise - we should all strive to find what makes our heart beat.

As I sit here writing this post, spinning my Phenom fidget spinner, I'm the latest addition to the Phenom team. My excitement increases everyday learning about the work we have ahead and how much collaboration goes into the projects! There's a lot to do but a lot more to gain.

My tech background gives me a leg up in this venture. But one thing I constantly tell my followers is that no matter how extensive and diversified your skillsets are, you must continue to learn. The moment you think you know it all, is the moment your career dies. Never shy away from growth opportunities.

Self-consciousness is the death of a good actor. -Sanford Meisner

My mentors and managers have said on numerous occasions that they don't want me to just produce content during my tenure but to really fashion my career and experience for the next level. This was the exact requirement I had in my job search - a 'Phenomenal' set of people who plan to expand on my abilities.

Phenom People couldn't be a better fit!

The Future

It's hard to answer the 'where do you see yourself in five years?' question. If you asked me this five years ago, I would've said somewhere on a stage or in front of a camera acting (still a fire I feed on the side). But over the course of the past decade, there has been consistent theme in a creative position honing my craft of relating to an audience and telling a story. Through content marketing, I've discovered a whole other passion.

If you're like me, you know what you enjoy, what you're good at, and the fields and professions that really intrigue you. I have my ideas and expectations but one of the secrets to success is letting only a very few amount of people in on your plans - it speaks more volume to do rather than say.

Like acting, I live in the present. I take each opportunity afforded to me and run with it. Doing this will lead you to your next milestone.

Don't get discouraged when your plans don't pan out the way you thought. Life and your career rarely ever follow a linear trajectory.

If you like what I have to say, follow me on Twitter or connect with me on LinkedIn!