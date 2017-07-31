My Life Changed Today...

I’m sitting here at my parents house in Framingham, MA. The house that I grew up in. It’s interesting when we say “where I grew up” since the truth is, I feel like I’m constantly growing and evolving. Shedding. Changing.

I’ve been journeying around the East Coast following my 40th birthday a few weeks ago. I came back to Massachusettes on a one way plane ticket, something in the 15 years I’ve been living in Los Angeles I’ve never done. I can usually handle about 4 days at home and then I feel that I HAVE to leave.

However this time, this time was different. Something told me to come here. Something told me to come for an extended period of time. That there was work to do. People to see. Places to visit. Things deep inside of me to heel.

And that’s what I’ve been doing for the past few weeks. I went to the dance studio where I used to practice as a little girl. Went inside and when I saw that one out of the two dance rooms was vacant, I went inside and walked alongside the ballet bar. Tracing the same cracks in the paint that I used to when I was 10 years old. I never thought I was good enough. I always loved dancing, but did not believe in myself. And this time, in that same little room that I danced in as a young girl, I looked in the mirror into my own eyes, I looked deep, smiled huge and twirled around feeling as though I was a professional ballerina.

I walked slowly around the perimeter of my house and for the first time, I saw the trees. Really, truly, saw them. Felt them. And my God are these trees magnificent!! How did I not notice that there was a full on forest in my front yard all of the years that I lived here? I went lovingly to the trees, and said “I see you. Thank you for taking care of me all of those years.” And I could hear them say back “Ahhh…we’ve been waiting for you.” I kissed each tree. Have been sitting under them every morning drinking my blended coffee. Pretending to ignore the poison ivy rash that’s crept up on my left foot.

I drove past his house. The boy who at 15 wrote me poetry. Who sang me songs on his guitar in the corner bedroom while I felt so giddy with a big wide heart while lovingly gazing and listening. I drove past his house and sat outside. Looking. Remembering. Feeling.

With each sweet road that I drive down, my eyes, spirit, heart, everything within my being is OPEN. I can feel little bits and pieces of my own soul spread around from when I was younger. Pieces of little Elissa left behind. And now, it’s as though I can feel bits of my soul that were left here shoot right back into my body. And with every walk, with every drive, with every memory, I am feeling more and more whole. More and more like a powerful, very powerful, very whole, woman.

And today…today I did it. I went back to my middle school. To Farley. The school that inspired the bullying awareness non profit, The Farley Project. I haven’t been back to the school since the 7th grade. The time for me, that was the most traumatic in my life. Where chunks of my spirit was crushed and left behind.

I parked my car and noticed that my breathing became heavy. I started walking around the perimeter almost feeling as though I could not breathe. Like a robot on a mission, I walked to the front door, walked right inside. I went to the office and asked if I could walk around. With the exception of computers in the classrooms, everything, everything…was exactly the same.

Without thinking I walked through the maze of the school and straight to my old locker. I used to walk to this locker with so much anxiety, for fear of what hate mail I would find inside. And this time, I just stood in front of it, looking, waiting to see what and how I would feel. Now. Today. The tears came. But not many. Just a few. I took a deep breath and kept on walking.

And then…I found the cafeteria. The place that quite literally felt like a war zone for me so many years ago. The place that when I look back held so many moments of torment. I stood in the doorway of the cafeteria, took a deep breath and walked inside. And I was shocked. Today, it looked just like a room. A small room with tables. I could feel myself as a young girl. Saw exactly where “our” table used to be, the table that I was then excluded from and tormented at. I saw the exact seat where I had an egg thrown at me. Gum thrown at me. I walked over slowly and sat down. I just…sat there. A few tears came. Although the major feeling I experienced today was one of power. I blessed the little girl who was so sad at this table so many years ago, I sat there protecting her and then I got up. Walked over to the girl’s bathroom. The bathroom I ate lunch in when I didn’t feel safe in the cafeteria. I opened up the middle stall and was in shock. It was the same. And it was disgusting! I felt some deep sadness for my younger self, and then, I shut the door.

I walked and walked all throughout the school. Walked the outside perimeter. Sat outside where I used to anxiously wait for the bus to pick me up after school so I could be safe at home. I sat there today and took ALL of my power back. I could feel my little soul entering back into my body. The pieces that were taken from me so many years ago. I thanked the school and what happened to me. And once and for all, I am done with this! I will not live with the pain, or wounds from my past anymore. As I was doing this sweet prayer outside the school, a bee came and landed on my belly. A sweet honey bee pollinating a new future.

On the drive home I immediately put on Whitney Houston’s “The Greatest Love of All” and I started singing, loudly. This was a song that I played during my Bat Mitzvah and a song that was so pivotal for me when I was a young girl. I wrote my college essay years ago about my experience with bullying and ended it with the quote, “No matter what they take from me, they can’t take away my dignity.” And today I sang every word from the song outloud, loudly, my voice cracking, the tears coming. And then, I smiled. I smiled and felt a wholeness I don’t think I’ve ever felt before!

As I was driving home, a few cars were stopped on the road to let a huge snapping turtle cross. She crossed right in front of my car. Of course I googled the significance of this and read “Snapping turtle is symbolic that a particular journey has come to it’s final end. It requests that you leap beyond previous limitations.”