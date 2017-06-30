My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Twilight and Starlight – Lessons of Friendship and Understanding

Twilight Sparkle is determined to prove that anyone can learn the magic of friendship. So when a reformed Starlight Glimmer wants a fresh start, Twilight is only too happy to take her under her alicorn wing and lend a helping hoof. And though challenges await Starlight as she learns about friendship, Twilight and the rest of the Mane 6 will do whatever it takes to ensure Starlight succeeds!

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Twilight and Starlight

By Imani Baptiste-Green, KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, Age 15

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Twilight and Starlight is a very positive show. I love how friendship is always the main theme with these magical ponies. I also love how, in each episode, there is a lesson to learn about friendship and how to apply the skills throughout life. Kids will definitely enjoy watching the Equestria girls and learn more about the journey of friendship.

Twilight Sparkle is determined to prove to everyone that making friends is an easy thing to do and how magical friendship is. A changed Starlight Glimmer visits the land of Equestria, hoping to develop a friendship with any pony. Twilight is ecstatic to help her throughout her journey and is willing to lend a helping hoof. Although Starlight faces various challenges throughout the episodes, Twilight and the Mane 6 will do whatever it takes to make sure that Starlight succeeds in making new friends.

Each episode is purposeful, but my favorite is the third episode when Starlight finally realizes who she is and what she is capable of doing in life. At first, Starlight is scared to return to her old town because she is afraid of what people might think of her and how she may even change back to her old ways. She is then forced to look at herself as a pony when her friends and other civilizations of the world are captured by the naughty changelings. You can obviously tell that Starlight wants to change from her old ways, but is too scared to accept it. I like how, at the end, she learns the true meaning of friendship on her own and that it is okay to change!

The overall message expressed throughout every episode is about dealing with friendship. Twilight continuously tries to show Starlight that it is possible to make friends, even with a bad past. People can be very understanding and tend to give others a chance to explain themselves. That’s exactly what Twilight tries to explain to Starlight. Kids will be able to learn from this DVD how to make new friends and how to reconnect with old ones.

I recommend this fun-filled DVD for ages 4 to 6. I also encourage parents and older siblings to watch the episodes with their younger siblings to learn a few things about the magic friendship has to offer. They may even be able to apply some of the skills and lessons they learn from the show. I rate this DVD 5 out of 5 stars due to its vibrant colors, magical storyline, amazing cast, educational lessons and so much more! This lively DVD is available now so, check out. Please enjoy this as much as I did!



My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Twilight and Starlight

Reviewed by Rachael V., KIDS FIRST! Juror

As usual, My Little Pony doesn't disappoint. This particular DVD has 5 episodes, there are two 2-parters and then a standalone episode. Obviously these specific episodes focus heavily on Twilight and Starlight. The animation is fantastic and the voice acting is on point. The songs are very cute and catchy. One episode set focuses on the idea that you can't force someone to be your friend, which I thought to be quite interesting. I have not seen that topic brought up in a kids program before and, it is definitely a topic that should be addressed. The only complaint that I have about this DVD is that it bounces around multiple seasons of the TV series. Pretty much all of the DVDs do and I suppose they need to bounce around to gather enough episodes about a specific situation or character, but it gets confusing sometimes. All in all, it is a pleasure to watch. I recommend this for ages 5 to 13 and it probably appeals to girls more than boys. But, then, there are Bronies. I happily grant it 5 out of 5 stars.

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic, Twilight and Starlight

By Kamryn Bouyett, KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, age15

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Twilight and Starlight was very pleasant to watch. The different styles of the various ponies is enjoyable because their personalities really shine. In media, I always look for the humorous side of things which happens throughout the six episodes on this DVD. Every episode also addresses the challenges in finding friendships.

On this DVD, we see Twilight helping a new pony Starlight, who wants to exchange her bad bone for a good one. The problem is that she doesn't have any friends to influence her in making good choices. This is where Twilight comes in, helping her find a friend named Trixie that's not so bad in the end. Its cool to see how much Starlight grows in her friendships as the shows unfold. That is only some of what happens in the five episodes filled with messages about everlasting friendships.

Starlight Glimmer, the pony who is new to the friendship thing is voice acted by Kelly Sheridan. Her mentor Twilight Sparkle is voice acted by Tara Strong. Kathleen Barr stars as Trixie, a close friend of Starlight’s.

I enjoyed the color, crisp voice acting and the animation. There is a delightful twist to the way each pony is designed to make them different from the other ponies. My favorite part is when Twilight is challenged by the deep connection she has with her new friends. She could either explore a path of her own or save her new friends and go on a whole other path. You have to watch the show to catch the details.