My Misadventures with Opiates and Opioids Part 2 - It gets worse...

The absolute worst situation occurred when I started having severe lower back pain. I dutifully went to my spine surgeon, and he took the routine x-rays, and it showed nothing was wrong. My pain kept growing and growing, and I was sent to the director of the pain center at my hospital, who every two months would give me useless injections in my spines base, and up my pain meds a little each visit. The pain got so bad that I could no longer wear ‘briefs’ under my pants, and my pants had to be 48" waist or larger so that they did not so much as brush against my lower back. I wore suspenders for the first time.

This situation hit its crescendo when one morning I bent over in the shower to pick up the bar of soap on the floor of the shower, and a loud pop happened. It didn’t hurt, but it scared the hell outta me and there was a big new lump near the base of my spine. I was certain that I had broken one of the rods bracing my spine, and went to the doctor. After refusing to rub his hand over the bump — something that to this day I will never understand, he told me that I was imagining things and nothing was wrong. Off to the pain doctor I went. My level of daily opiate consumption, which had absolutely no effect on me was absolutely absurd. Here is the list at that point:

Methadone — 120 mg/day Fentanyl — 2–100microgram patches(this is the highest potency patch available at the time, and I was getting twice the maximum recommended dose) — changed every 2 days. This is the highest dose available — doubled. Oxycontin 80mg TID Oxycodone — 40mg QID and, for breakthrough pain — as if there was such an animal — 2mg Dilaudid I.V. TID. If you know what I now know, this is a totally lethal dose for anyone who was opiate naive. I had been ramped up to this and would have gone higher if the following events had not happened.

After the ‘pop’ incident, I returned 2 weeks later, and asked the radiologist to rotate me 45 degrees before taking the same films over. All she could say as the image appeared was Oh…Oh….she was crying at this point, I AM so SO sorry, you must be in so much pain. I asked her if I could see the film, and after looking around to see that no one else saw me, she said ‘oh what the hell, its the least I can do.’ Well I walked over to her display — 9/10 of my spine between L-1 and L-3 was black, as in infected. I was so angry and relieved at the same time — and kept thanking the radiologist for believing in me and I went to my exam room for the doctor, steaming!

He came in almost breathless saying Mr. Chud , we have a serious situation and you have to get yourself off of all of those pain meds before I can operate — blah blah blah — and I just stared at him and said ‘Gee, Really, what a surprise.’ He looked at me in a defiant pose saying ‘what — what — what do you want?’ How about starting with I’m sorry or I should have listened to you or something along those lines. Whatever he said, and nothing will change the situation now. I asked him how he suggested that I ‘get myself off of those drugs.’ He insisted that the pain center would take care of that and walked out.

When I walked back up to the director’s office in the pain center, he handed me an article — oh goodie — he’s been reading. He had just discovered that all of those things that he had been giving me were probably not working — again I had another of those “GEE, NO KIDDING” moments. He had moments earlier discovered this article talking about ‘hyper-algesia’ and that I, he pronounced as if he had known this all along but he wanted it to be real for me so he let me get to the point I was at, was hyperalgesic. So, he prescribed this insanely slow decrease in my medication which would have had my surgery in about a year’s time long after my spine had been eaten through. I managed to get down to just the methadone — and eliminated 20mg of that each day in 6 weeks.

Let me tell you, even though they were able to successfully sedate me, the post op pain was absolutely unbelievable. Added to that was the lack of communication between the pain department and my nurses that at times made getting any pain medication impossible. There is such a tendency of nurses to assume that one is ‘med-seeking’ whenever one asks for more pain meds, its barbaric. Unfortunately, many times I asked them to call the pain team for confirmation of what I was allowed to have, and many times they refused and said they didn’t have any written orders for more pain medication. Oh, by the way, that last statement was a lie. Not only was there a prescribed protocol for increasing my meds, there was an absolute order to call them if I needed more medication. This particular hospital has completely changed their methods as now all orders for pain medication are put on a white board in the room in plain sight of the patient. There is also the phone number of the pain doctor just in case. I can’t say it was because of my letters and personal complaints to the director of nursing — not to mention our 1 on 1 meetings to discuss these things, but I will bet that my complaints and those of others who corroborated my story had an influence of changing things. The lesson here is be your own advocate!