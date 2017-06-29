My 'more than halfway' theory to become successful

Before high school, I was terrified of the timed mile. Not only was it shameful for not being able to run or even jog the entire four laps, but I always let myself down after thinking “this time will be different”. How could that time be different if I hadn’t worked on it since the last time I decided to run (which was the last time we had to run the timed mile)? Obviously, it didn’t make sense and I ended up constantly failing myself until senior year of high school. Of course, I had made it onto my high school’s varsity volleyball and golf teams, but neither one demanded intense cardio and therefore, I never found a reason to change my ways. That is, until my friends and teachers asked me what my senior challenge would be.

Never having given it much thought, the deadline to sign up for ‘winter sports’ (a requirement at my high school) quickly approaching, and the stubborn voice that once said “this time will be different”resurfacing, I soon found myself signed up for winter track. Little did I know what I was in for, but let’s just say after the first week of practice, I felt as though my entire body had been thrown into a paper shredder only to be ripped apart into shreds at the end. My swollen bruises and aches had its own bruises and aches. I remember one morning not being able to get down from my bunk bed, needing my roommate’s help to try and get me down safely.

After what seemed like years of pain and agony but in reality, a couple of weeks, I soon found my body less sore after successful workouts and surprisingly, wanting more. As I sit in my office today thinking about those painful memories, however, I realize what mantra got me through all of those workouts and surprisingly, most of the hardest parts of my life. My ‘more than halfway’ theory.

I remember it was a track meet when my theory first popped into my head. I had been assigned to sprint the 400m (1/4 mile) which was exactly two indoor track field loops. All my friends and coaches told me that I’d get tired and hit what most runners call ‘the 300m wall’ which stands for a lap and a half after the race begins. To get ready for the wall, I decided I’d focus on the second lap in its entirety and that I would need only to start thinking the race was hard after I had finished a half.

As the starter told us to get into our positions, I was determined to give it my all once I was more than a half done with the race. That night, I made a PR (personal record) and was second in my race. 5 weeks into the start of winter track and a girl who had equated the timed mile to a normal person’s marathon, I realize now that it was all thanks to my ‘more than halfway’ theory. By that point, you’ve already started the race and there’s nothing left but the fight to the finish line. After that halfway mark, however, you can cut a huge chunk of stress and work out of the way only to focus more on the end goal.