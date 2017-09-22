My Morning Energy Secret That Keeps Me Powered All Day Long

What is the most clever life hack you've learned? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.
The best life hack I've ever learned? Drink a green smoothie in place of breakfast.
I've recently replaced breakfast with what I call the "Green Demon." (Trademark pending.)
I've dropped 10lbs and feel better than ever.
Breakfast before:
I used to spend a half hour preparing eggs and toast or some other breakfast fare.
Deciding on breakfast, preparing it, and eating consumed 30 minutes a day.
3 hours a week. 156 hours a year.
19.5 full working days each year!
Then I switched to green smoothies.
Breakfast now - "Green demon" recipe:
- 1 cup frozen strawberries
- 1/2 banana (fresh or frozen)
- 1 cup of almond milk
- As much spinach as you can fit in the blender
- scoop of vanilla protein powder (I frequently substitute a teaspoon of powdered vanilla pudding mix).
- Optional: Chia seeds, flax, collagen... for added nutrition.
At first I was skeptical. It's the color of grass clippings.
But I was hooked on the first sip.
It's now my go-to breakfast. Sometimes lunch if I'm busy.
It tastes great, is highly nutritious, and around 150-250 calories.
You'll save time and get ripped.
Bottoms up.
