My Morning Energy Secret That Keeps Me Powered All Day Long

09/22/2017 02:33 pm ET
Jordan Siemens/Getty Images

What is the most clever life hack you've learned?

Answer by Josh Gwin, Redline Digital Consulting, on Quora:

The best life hack I've ever learned? Drink a green smoothie in place of breakfast.

I've recently replaced breakfast with what I call the "Green Demon." (Trademark pending.)

I've dropped 10lbs and feel better than ever.

Breakfast before:

I used to spend a half hour preparing eggs and toast or some other breakfast fare.

Deciding on breakfast, preparing it, and eating consumed 30 minutes a day.

3 hours a week. 156 hours a year.

19.5 full working days each year!

Then I switched to green smoothies.

Breakfast now - "Green demon" recipe:

  • 1 cup frozen strawberries
  • 1/2 banana (fresh or frozen)
  • 1 cup of almond milk
  • As much spinach as you can fit in the blender
  • scoop of vanilla protein powder (I frequently substitute a teaspoon of powdered vanilla pudding mix).
  • Optional: Chia seeds, flax, collagen... for added nutrition.

At first I was skeptical. It's the color of grass clippings.

But I was hooked on the first sip.

It's now my go-to breakfast. Sometimes lunch if I'm busy.

It tastes great, is highly nutritious, and around 150-250 calories.

You'll save time and get ripped.

Bottoms up.

