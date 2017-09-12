My Name Is...

I was born from rape, I was born in Russia, I was born Intesex, Agender, Pansexual and 3/4 Middle Eastern, I was born with a rare degenerative connective tissue disorder, I was put up for government forced adoption because I was born Intersex, I almost died from malnutrition in the orphanage, I was adopted at seven and a half months of age, I experienced Intesex Genital Mutilation, I was raped at age three by my 2nd father and almost died, my 2nd father was an alcoholic, my 2nd father told me at age three he was going to kill himself, my 2nd father had an alcohol induced grand mal seizure at my four year old birthday party, I was raped at age four by my 2nd father and almost died again, my 2nd father was removed from my home by the police, my 2nd mother divorced my 2nd father, my 2nd father died when I was four years of age, I helped dig a hole for my 2nd fathers ashes, I started psychotherapy at age four, my 2nd mother married my 3rd father, my 3rd father was an addict, my 3rd father physically tortured me, my 3rd father physically assaulted me, my 2nd mother never stopped him, instead watched, my 2nd mother became an alcoholic, I started medication for mental illness at age eight, I was hospitalized for suicidality at age eight, my 2nd mother divorced my 3rd father, I made my 2nd mother a father's day card when I was six, I was assaulted by a group of teenagers in a men's restroom at age 12, I was physically assaulted by 10 male teenagers and they broke my teeth on a playground, my 2nd mother married my 4th father, my 2nd mother assaulted me multiple times, my 2nd mother and 4th father tried to kill me, I was framed and almost went to prison, my grandfather died, my uncle died, I was hospitalized for suicide prevention eighteen more times, I attempted suicide nine times, my transgender friend killed himself, my great grandmother died, I became an alcoholic, I experienced attempted rape by a friend, I experienced attempted rape by a friend of a friend, another friend sexually assaulted me four times, that same friend sexually assaulted me again with the help of one of his friends another time, an acquaintance of mine sexually assaulted me, another friend of mine sexually assaulted me, I was sexually assaulted twice in public school, I skipped my high school graduation ceremony, I went to three treatment centers, I dropped out of community college, I dropped out of a university, I was in two horrible intimate relationships, one of those people stalks me, I was catfished at age nineteen by a thirty nine year old man who manipulated me into doing sexually explicit gestures, I have been denied housing, employment and emergency room services because I am Queer, I have experienced homelessness, I connected with an international sex trafficking and pornography company to get me out of the United States.............................................