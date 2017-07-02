My New Fellow Habitué and Bosque Treasure

habitué (plural habitués) One who frequents a place; a denizen or regular

I had written about my new Bosque Buddy, a homeless guy who has lived in the Bosque for more than two years since the death of his mother whom he came from southern California to Albuquerque to take care of in her last years. He had moved into her apartment until she had to move into an assisted living facility where she later passed on. That left him with no other place to go than the woods along the Rio Grande. That’s where I met him three months ago. Why have I called this stranger, let alone this homeless stranger, a “Bosque Buddy,” even a “Bosque Treasure?” One reason is that many of my original Bosque buddies have become separated from me and my trail-mate Ruby the Beagle for many reasons including Illness. fatigue, weather, job change, or –who knows? – maybe it’s was just my company, me.Here is what I had written about our first meet-up in Bosque Treasure #8: My Fellow Habitué:

One day last week, as usual, I went into the Bosque, those enchanted woods nearby that always give me something to contemplate and to help me heal. I owe the Bosque so much. It’s just full of treasures; sometimes, it’s a flower, animals, art, or (like today) a person.

I had had a goal: to find the 6-acre island in the Rio Grande that reportedly had totally burned two days ago due to a man-made cause -- this after searching a day earlier for the remnants of the fire, without result. I had then emailed the Fire Chief, who told me that the fire had actually been on an island that, during these pre-Colorado snow run-off days of early spring, can be accessed by foot.

So I went to the Rio to find that island. As I neared it, I saw a man sitting on a log with a pair of crutches beside him. He looked a bit weathered. This could be a homeless man, I thought. A homeless man – maybe the homeless man who started the fire, either accidentally or otherwise. I cautiously approached him. My trail-mate Ruby Beagle, as is her custom, excitedly barked and strained to greet and kiss him.

“Good morning, “I said, a bit nervously. “All OK?” I was remembering the morning a few years ago when I, a city open space trail watch volunteer, had confronted a homeless man who was smoking a cigarette and asked him to put it out and not to smoke in the Bosque. He stood up to me and wanted to settle the matter with his fists.

“Yeah,” he said. “Just exercising my leg. Can hardly walk. Arthritis. My doctor said I need to use it every day. Gonna have a hip replacement soon.”

I told him why I was in the Bosque and examined his reaction to my reference to the fire. I was looking for a telling reaction. But after a half hour conversation, not unlike the result of my last short conversation with another stranger I had befriended in the Bosque, I concluded that I had found another friend with whom I shared many commonalities. We are both in the Bosque to heal, in our sixties, West-side residents, Chicago Bears fans with a special fondness for ex-Bears coach Mike Ditka, and into the same kinds of humor.

My new friend and I vowed to meet again, and I continued to the Rio to find the burn. I felt elated. I never did find the charred island, but I found something more satisfying while learning something treasureable: that I shouldn’t jump to conclusions based on circumstances.

Now: Chapter 2

For the past 120+ days, my new friend and I met three of four times per week. Sometimes we go out for coffee. He tells me about how he is adapting to his downward turn in life; how much he enjoys and benefits from being in the woods; how he finds peace and quiet there; how he had once tried living in a city emergency homeless shelter that was so uncomfortable and frightening that he quickly abandoned that idea; that nobody ever bothers him at night; how he uses his Medicaid food stamps, bus pass, and wiles to pass his time every day; how he seeks and finds refuge in the city’s libraries; and most importantly of all, how he counts down the days until he turns 62 and receives his first monthly Social Security benefit that will allow him to begin sleeping in a bed again, using his own restroom, and cooking and eating his own meals.

So, what do I get out of it? As with all my friendships, I gain from discovering commonalities that show up on a regular frequency. For us, there are the aforementioned ones, including the love of the Bosque and our reasons for spending time there, but there are others. Most of all, we both have vast memory banks about baseball trivia, players, and statistics, and we both coincidentally followed Chicago baseball teams throughout our lives: he the Cubs (whom I had been raised to hate) and I the White Sox. However, he surpassed – and amazed me – with his knowledge of features of the game that reminded me of the book and movie Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game in which a major league team’s general manger successfully used an analytical, evidence-based, “sabermetric” (the application of calculus in making key decisions during a baseball game) approach to winning a game. He even said that he intends to write a book on the subject and to address his secret for winning at predicting the winner of both baseball (and football) games by sing such usually hidden and ignored variables as who the plate umpire is and which ball park a game is to be played in. He showed me hundreds of pages of hand-written data that he is updating in the libraries. I told him that I will help him by editing his writing and guiding him through the process of finding a publisher or self-publishing it.

In addition, he combines his love of sports with his passion for humor. He recently wrote this about a “second book” that he plans to write:

In this book, I will reveal the biggest travesty in sports history and how I single-handedly stopped it. Of course, I’m talking about the two-line pass in the National Hockey League. My next ambition in both the sports of soccer and hockey is to end that inane off-sides rule. I will prove that no advantage is gotten by a player that enters the opponent’s zone without the ball or puck, rendering such a rule useless.

· Also, this book advocates the throwing of sea creatures onto the ice during play. As it stands, the NHL is regarded as “The No Halibut League.” In addition, the terms ”The goalie is standing on his head” and “He put the biscuit in the basket” will be heretofore struck from the announcer’s lexicon.

· Also, hockey fans that claim that they can follow the puck on TV will heretofore be ousted from sports bars nation-wide.

· In football, any fan that holds a D in one hand and a picket fence in the other in a crowded stadium heretofore will be executed on site with no due process, for this is an obvious safety hazard. A drunk can put out eight eyeballs at once!

· In golf, any fan attending a tournament who yells, “Get in the hole!” will heretofore be ejected, unless the ball actually goes in the hole .

Finally, you will learn why we should bring back “NO DISCO NIGHT” at White Sox Park and rename the team “The Chicago Riot”

For most people, not so funny, not enough to connect two people; but for me, someone trying to stave off social isolation, hilarious. So, I made a new friend, and I found one that can write better and be funnier than yours truly, a true habitue. Thank you, Bosque. Thanks again.

Factoids

There are about 4500 homeless people in Albuquerque, and the homeless rate is 21.9 per 10,000 people – a decline of 39 percent since 2009.

Under the HUD definition, a person or family is homeless if they “reside or sleep in places not meant for human habitation, such as cars, parks, sidewalks, abandoned buildings, bus or train stations, airports, camping grounds, under bridges or on the street; if they reside in an emergency, transitional or other supervised shelter designed for temporary living; and if they live in motels, but only when the room is paid for through government programs and charitable organizations.”

RE Albuquerque’s homeless:

70.9% are individuals and 29.1 percent are families. 65.4% are male, 34.3% are female and 1% are transgender. 85% of the city’s homeless sleep in emergency or short-term shelter. 11.4% of Albuquerque’s homeless are veterans. 7.4% of the city’s homeless are unaccompanied children and youth, higher than the national average of 6.5 percent. 19.6% are considered “chronically” homeless. 33% of adult homeless population has a severe or disabling mental illness.

Seedpods to Carry About

Wallace Stegner : “Home is a notion that only nations of the homeless fully appreciate and only the uprooted comprehend.” (Angle of Repose)

Henry David Thoreau: “I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived.”

Dalai Lama: “When we feel love and kindness toward others, it not only makes others feel loved and cared for, but it helps us also to develop inner happiness and peace.”

Janet Fitch: “Loneliness is the human condition. Cultivate it. The way it tunnels into you allows your soul room to grow. Never expect to outgrow loneliness. Never hope to find people who will understand you, someone to fill that space. An intelligent, sensitive person is the exception, the very great exception. If you expect to find people who will understand you, you will grow murderous with disappointment. The best you'll ever do is to understand yourself, know what it is that you want, and not let the cattle stand in your way.” (White Oleander)