My New Monday

Almost 4 weeks ago my Mondays changed forever. Well actually, not just Mondays, everyday.

A tiny, 8 pound human now dominates every second of my day, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.

It’s new and it’s hard, amazing and terrifying. It is not at all glamorous and yet insanely beautiful. It’s a dream come true and it’s not anything I could have ever planned for. Here’s what I mean, here’s what a day looks like now…this was today:

Monday, 2:43pm…

I just woke up from an almost 2 hour nap, which brings my grand sleep total from last night to 6 hours. 4 hours to 6 hours is a huge game changer, and I now feel human. Prior to this nap, I most certainly did not. Exhausted would be a gross understatement. Apparently 2am to 5am was designated ‘party time’…to which my husband and I did not receive an advance invite-

I’m still in my pajamas.

My teeth aren’t brushed, neither is my hair.

I clearly haven’t showered, and I’m sure I smell (although I can’t smell myself and there’s no-one here to tell me if, in fact, I do). Forget about makeup, lotion, deodorant or perfume-when did I ever have time for those?

I have held my daughter for at least 3 of the past 6 hours.Some of that time because she just plain demanded it, some because I couldn’t bring myself to put her down.

I’ve made 6 bottles, each of which ended up in lots of spit up and drool-which then amounted to loads of dirty clothes and burp cloths, that now are in a pile in the laundry room (I’m proud that they made it to the laundry room, this is a win for today).

I’ve changed 15 diapers (did you note that it’s only 2:43pm, there’s still almost half a day left-?).

I, myself, have eaten exactly 3 dried apricots and a couple of handfuls of Lays potato chips. I’ve had the chance to use the bathroom, twice.

I have checked my email-but not had the opportunity to respond to any. I have a trip to pack for, a living room to vacuum, laundry to fold and thank you’s to write (perhaps those who are on the receiving end will read this and that will suffice-?) And yet I sit here at 2:43 holding her, just staring at her beautiful face. What on earth did I do with my time before? It feels like in this moment that I can’t remember.

And as much as I know I have to get done, clean, organize, grade, reply to, plan, practice, work on…

I am loving every second of this beautiful, terrifying, rewarding, hard, happy, sleep deprived, joyous time. This is the proudest (and smelliest) I have ever been.

xoxo,