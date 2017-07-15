My night with Hef

Last week’s fake news of the death of Hugh Hefner, aged 91, brought back a flood of memories of my own encounter with the great lothario, in his legendary lair of the Playboy Mansion.

Back in 2001, while making a TV series about the glitzy-dark side of Los Angeles, I received an envelope with some very exciting contents: YOU ARE INVITED TO HEF’S VALENTINE’S DAY PARTY FOR SUPERMODEL KYLIE BAX AND HIS SEVEN SWEETHEARTS. A colour photograph showed a grinning Hugh Hefner surrounded by seven blonde women. Their enormous breasts were flimsily covered in lacy white lingerie.

Like the Taj Mahal, I’d always hoped to visit the Playboy Mansion at least once in my life. Both buildings are architectural icons. Both were built by unreconstructed men driven by the love of women. Sprawled over one of the largest tracts of privately owned land in West Los Angeles, the Mansion was recently valued at $58 million.

Entrance to the party was controlled by a guest list as strict as that for the masked ball in Eyes Wide Shut. I and my production team assembled at a UCLA car-park, where a team of Playboy officials checked our names and IDs, and ushered us into a shuttle bus to take us to the Mansion. On the way up the drive, we passed a talking boulder; a promising sign saying ANIMALS: SLOW; dancing fountains; and manicured lawns.

The first room in the Mansion was a wooden dance-floor surrounded by Playboy-themed murals. A sweeping staircase led up to Hef’s bedroom. Past the dance hall was a bar and tables, bordering a green swimming pool. Through a narrow stone corridor, I came to the famous Grotto. Emerald waters steamed, and futons lay invitingly in secluded corners. We had to work, however, and so left the Grotto to join the rest of the press pack to begin a round of interviews with Hef and the 500-odd guests.

Titimania is a Spanish word without accurate translation in English. It refers to the love of older men for younger woman. The party was a celebration of titimania, held by the world’s most successful titimaniaco. Hugh Hefner was seventy-four and as resilient as a cockroach. His eyes and smile had a mix of mischief, warmth and ruthless professionalism. He was resplendent in a purple velvet smoking jacket, black velvet trousers, bedroom slippers and a perma-tan. In good Snow White tradition, everywhere Hef went, his Disneyfied harem of seven ‘sweethearts’ followed him. They were all aged between 18 and 23. All had silicone breasts. All wore tiny bikinis and necklaces with a silver bunny on the end.

“He pays them $7,000 a month,” my researcher told me.

“Nice work if you can get it,” I muttered, as I prepared my notes. It was a daunting prospect to interview one of the world’s most successful journalists. I only had five minutes with him, so had to fire off a volley of questions.

“Mr. Hefner,” I began, feeling goose-bumps on the back of my neck, “what is the secret of giving a good party?”

“Beautiful women. Without beautiful women, you can’t have a good party. A good setting also helps, and a good guest list. It’s a combination of many things. Like love.”

“Hollywood has the reputation of being a den of vice. Is that fair?”

“Hollywood is like the rest of the world. There is corruption and vice everywhere. Maybe it’s more in the open here because we’re the centre of the entertainment industry. But it’s a wonderful city. A city of dreams. My childhood dreams came from here. That’s why I live here.”

“How have you maintained so much success over the years?”

“Partly it comes from the heart. Partly because my company and magazine deal with universal fantasies and dreams. Partly from my upbringing.”

“Your ex-wife has criticized you for being a bad father, because you don’t spend enough time with them. How do you respond to that?”

“I’m a bad father, I accept that. That’s why I let her do the parenting.”

“Are you setting a good example to your children?”

“I’ve always followed my dreams. That’s a good example for my children.”

“What makes a beautiful woman?”

“Beauty really is in the eyes of the beholder. I’m in my blond period at the present time, and I’ve never been happier. I’m likely to stay in this phase for a long time.”

“You’ve got seven blond sweethearts at the moment?”

“Yes.”

“If all the sweethearts feel the same, how do you tell which is which in bed?”

“Hard. Very hard.”

“How do you choose when it comes to the crunch?”

“Eeeny-meeny-miney-mo.”

“Can you still stand the pace at seventy-four?”

“Thank God for Viagra. It came out just when I needed it.”

“Hef,” his assistant interrupted, “we have to move on to the next crew.”

We proceeded to interview some of the other celebrities there. I spoke to one of Hef’s oldest friends, the veteran actor Paul Sorvino, who played a tough urban gangster in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas and Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s Nixon. He told me not to take the party at face-value. “There’s much more show than there is go. The Hollywood scene is based in celluloid.”

I snagged a reluctant interview with 70-year-old Martin Landau, who won an Oscar as Bela Lugosi in Ed Wood. He was less than happy about being interrupted from a deep conversation with one of the Sweethearts. I asked him what the secret to a lasting relationship was in Hollywood. “I’m divorced, I don’t know,” he replied. “It’s hard to find something everlasting, I’m sure of that.”

I spotted another Oscar winner Kevin Spacey, leaning against the bar, aggressively anonymous in a baseball cap. He declined to be interviewed.

I spoke to one of the Sweethearts but Hef had wisely warned her not to open her mouth too much. She replied to my questions with banal, one-word answers.

I wanted a female insight on why the Sweethearts were living with Hef. How did he attract them? My researcher delivered one explanation: “I’m guessing that all he had to do was go to a trailer park and offer them food.”

Certainly, if the food at the party was an indication of their daily diet, there was motive enough. Hef had laid on a banquet of spinach and ricotta filou pastries, fresh prawns, fruit kebabs, and chocolate-dipped strawberries. The open bar stocked every alcohol known to woman. Hef didn’t pick up the tab for the party. Playboy Inc did.

The premise of the whole event, and the reason why the media had been invited, was to introduce a new Playboy centrefold, 19-year-old Australian model, Kylie Bax. Like many bunnies before her, she was blonde, slim-waisted, buxom, and scantily clad in a gold-foil mini-dress. Her publicist granted us a brief interview.

“What do you look for in a party, Kylie?”

“Lots of young gorgeous men, a swimming pool and lots of alcohol.”

“What can happen when those things come together?”

“Oh my goodness, anything, especially here at the mansion. They say you don’t want to get in the pool because you might get pregnant, swimming.”

“Will you be swimming tonight, Kylie?”

“Hmmm. Depends who else is.”

At 11pm, Hef’s henchmen ordered us and the other TV crews to switch off our cameras. This was to allow revellers to get down to some serious play without fear of international media exposure. Free of work duties, I was able to appreciate the buffet of eye-candy. Every pretty-young-thing had been chosen by Hef’s PR department from the thousands of headshots sent in for consideration.

I had never seen a denser collection of young women not wearing any underwear. One girl was entirely naked except for a coating of glitter-paint and four triangular peacock feathers, stuck where Eve would have attached fig-leaves after ejection from the Garden of Eden. I chatted to a top Victoria’s Secret model, Stephanie. Just 18, she had a tummy as hard as a gold ingot. As was customary in this unusual sub-culture, I complimented her breasts.

“Thanks, I just had them done.”

“Saline or silicone?”

“Neither,” she said proudly. “Hypnosis.”

“Hypnosis? How does that work?”

“It’s cool. The doctor hypnotized me and put me in touch with myself when I was, like, going through puberty. Then he told my brain to, like, release signals to increase the size of my boobies. And it worked! They’re two sizes bigger now!”

Stephanie reminded me of Virginia Maunciple, the sweet nymphomaniac created by Aldous Huxley in After Many a Summer, who spends her days sunbathing at her sugar-daddy’s castle, with little between her ears, but the object of every man’s lust. Like Virginia, Stephanie’s attention quickly wandered. She tired of me the moment that Hef came on the dance floor. Followed by his own private film crew, he bounced up and down, a Cheshire Cat grin on his lips.

The party was now in full swing. I spotted BBC presenter Ruby Wax dancing on the stairway to Hef’s room. Comedienne Roseanne Barr had her pinned over the banisters, and was playfully grinding her hips against Ruby’s buttocks. Despite this unusual position, Ruby seemed a beacon of sanity, one of the only guests filtering this bizarre experience with any irony.

I headed over to the grotto. A couple was having sex among the rocks, but without much passion. I wondered whether Hef was paying them for the spectacle.

A platinum-haired lady took off her little black dress, slid into the water and launched into a drunken rendition of ‘Somewhere over the rainbow’. I was tempted to join her, but wondered what STDs lurked in that green water.

Today, I am glad I made the decision not to jump in. In 2011, the Los Angeles Health Department reported that 123 revellers fell ill after swimming in the grotto. Samples taken from the water contained the legionella bacterium that causes the potentially deadly Legionnaire’s Disease.

At 2:30am, Playboy officials ushered everyone out of the Grotto: “Party’s over, guys!”

And when I read the report of his death, I thought the same was true for Hef. Happily, that story of his death turned out to be a hoax. Which gives us a little more time to enjoy the inimitable spectacle of a life outrageously lived.

The author (red shirt) in the Grotto