My Own Original Debunking of the Amelia Earhart Theory Bunk.

photo (by Paul Iorio) of a New York Times report. As this story shows, the U.S. and Japan were quite friendly when it came to the search for Amelia Earhart. It ran in The Times on July 16, 1937.

Next up, someone will likely claim to have seen Amelia Earhart being dragged off an overbooked United flight.

Why not? When one’s bar of evidence is so low -- a blurry old photo of the back of a woman with short hair – anything must go when it comes to theorizing.

Evidently, the History Channel – and NBC News – needed only that nothingburger of “proof” to air a virtually groundless theory that Earhart, the iconic aviator who disappeared with her navigator while flying over the Pacific Ocean on July 2, 1937, had survived a crash only to be secretly arrested and imprisoned by the Japanese.

Only problem with that theory is that the U.S. and Japan, while adversarial on the world stage about some issues at the time, were friends on this one.

If those “journalists” had merely read the contemporaneous newspaper reports about Earhart from 1937, they would have saved themselves and several news organizations a lot of embarrassment and retractions. Because even basic research reveals news stories that show that the Japanese government actively aided in the search for Earhart, a beloved figure worldwide, and expressed sympathy about her disappearance.

In fact, the U.S. Secretary of State at the time, Cordell Hull, even publicly thanked the Japanese for its help in the search operation.

Here are a couple clippings from The New York Times that apparently escaped the notice of The History Channel and too many others.

Photo (by Paul Iorio) of a New York Times story. This report in the New York Times from July 6, 1937, shows the Japanese government went all-out in its search for Earhart in the days after her disappearance.