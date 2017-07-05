My Post-Independence Day Rant on... Independence...

It’s a warm, sunny day here on Long Island, and I wanted to wish you a happy belated Fourth of July! If you’re not American and aren’t aware, the United States received its independence on this date (not today, but yesterday!) in the year 1776. Most July 4th’s are spent at a BBQ surrounded by family and friends. Being that I ‘celebrated’ on Sunday, I took it easy yesterday and was able to sleep in until 9:30 — A new record for me! :-)

Anyhow, after struggling with what to write to you today, I figured we’d start with the notion of ‘independence,’ and how it applies to our weight loss journeys. Let’s face it: A lot of us have Martyr Syndrome. It’s been ingrained in us since inception, and is a noble but misguided thought process that essentially puts everyone and everything in our lives before ourselves.

This is where the ‘I don’t have time’ and ‘I would if I could but I can’t’ excuses come into play…

Many health and fitness gurus will then tell you to focus on your ‘why,’ usually selecting either your kids (if you have them), your significant other, any dependents you have, etc., as your primary motivation. That, or they’ll tell you to use spite (which I did for much of my personal 100 lb weight loss journey), and to envision all the folks in your life who have doubted and have made fun of you about your weight, and how you’re going to prove them wrong!

While ANY of the motivators I’ve listed are great to include for you staying on track, NONE OF THEM are going to keep you at your desired result…

On my 100 lb weight loss journey, spite was my primary motivator! I was a young 20-something who was being given shit by his buddies, who was striking out with the ladies, and who had ZERO self-confidence. Since I struggled with my weight as a child, as well, I remembered being bullied by the athletic kids at camp who called me a ‘fat ass’ and ‘useless’ when we’d play team sports. The constant thinking of ‘I’ll show them!’ was my primary motivator on my journey.

And even though there were MANY starts and stops (a two year plateau notwithstanding), I ultimately reached my goal a couple of summers ago: 100 lbs down, six pack abs, and a single-digit body fat percentage! Check out the transformation for yourself:

However, after just a couple of months at this weight, I grew complacent. Business was taking off, I was busier than ever, and I decided to say ‘Screw it — I don’t have to prove anything to anyone anymore!’

The result was a month-and-a-half long binge of crap foods and foregoing workouts, which resulted in a weight gain of 15 lbs!! Once I started noticing the physical changes moving in the WRONG direction, I had to have a serious talk with myself…

I said, ‘Self, you’re a Permanent Weight Loss Specialist! Your clients look to you for guidance, direction and motivation towards losing weight and keeping it off… You can’t talk the talk unless you walk the walk!!’

Between Thanksgiving time (late November) here in the States and New Years of the following year, I got my shit together, and got back to where I was at in that picture. I’ve since stayed there for over a year-and-a-half, and I have no plans to go back.

The secret? DOING THIS FOR ME!!!

You see, I was looking at my journey the wrong way… I was looking at it short-term, and how I was going to show up to high school reunions, networking events and social gatherings and looking forward to ex-tormentors telling me ‘Wow, look at you!’’ Once this was happening regularly, the motivation quickly wore off, and I toiled. It wasn’t until I put things in perspective that things really took hold.

It’s no secret that heart disease runs in my family. My dad and his two older brothers have had heart attacks and thus, have heart conditions. I recall great aunts and elder relatives suffering from neurological conditions like Alzheimer’s and Dementia. Heck, one of my cousins dropped dead of a heart attack unexpectedly at the young age of 35!

What was eating garbage, being lazy and letting the fates decide going to guarantee me? Either an early grave, or a really shitty life equipped with regular doctor’s appointments, surgical procedures and a cocktail of medications.

That’s NOT going to be me! And if your family suffers from similar ailments, I hope you’re not going to allow that to be you. Sticking around for your kids, your grandkids and your spouse is GREAT, and rubbing dirt in an asshole’s face is also great, but if you take yourself and your livelihood out of the equation, you’ll NEVER stay at a healthy weight for the rest of your life.

Do yourself a favor, and let’s get rid of the martyr syndrome! EMAIL ME when you’re done reading this, and let me know WHY you’re embarking on this journey. I look forward to hearing what you have to say :-)

Sincerely,

Pete Weintraub

pete@weightlossbypete.com

