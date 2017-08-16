Action Speaks Volume, Inc. featuring Pastor Tonya Ratliff

My Purpose Was Greater than my Pain (Purpose > Pain) by: Tonya Ratliff

Purpose was infused into my spiritual DNA before the foundations of the world. Before I became a thought in my parent’s mind God had a purpose and plan for my future. It was predetermined who I would become even before it became a reality in my life. Once I fully embraced my purpose the road towards destiny began and has continued to evolve and unfold. The course I have ensued towards reaching my God ordained purpose has not been easy. It has been filled with bumps, bruises, disappointments, setbacks, and even failures, but I made it and you can too.My name is Tonya B. Ratliff, a Woman of Purpose who has overcome the odds against her to walk in her purpose. The pain I encountered was the catalyst God used to push me into my set place of purpose.

Childhood Pains

As I take a stroll down memory lane I stop at various points and reflect on the traumas I have experienced which have shaped and defined who I have become. My life from birth until this present day has been filled with moments of highs and mostly lows which sought to destroy my future. Oh, but when God has a plan for your life according to Jeremiah 29:11 he will not allow anything to abort his plan. Many times I wanted to walk away, give up, and shout from my valley what is the use, but there was always something deep within my inner being forging me ahead. The process to reach my purpose at times seemed daunting, but I stand here today walking full throttle into my place of purpose. I invite you to take a journey with me as I share my testimony of transition and transformation towards purpose.

It all began long before I took my first breath on July 11, 1969, I came into the world as a statistic. My mom and dad had just graduated from our local high school in Bogalusa, La and were both slated to attend college at my alma mater Southern University. My grandparents demanded my dad marry my mom because of their religious beliefs as devout Southern Baptist. As a result, I was raised in a physically and verbally abusive home with no love. My dad was unable to express his love for me because he grew up in a home where it was taboo to demonstrate outward displays of affection which led to my parent’s divorce when I was 8. According to the world I was suppose to be a high school dropout, teenage mother, and poverty stricken, but God had a different plan. God’s plan will always prevail over the plan of the enemy.

Adolescent Pains

Growing up in an abusive household was hard, but being raised by my mother was very difficult knowing my father lived only a block away. My father and I did not have a close relationship, I never heard him say those three little words a little girl longs to hear. We never shared a hug or intimate conversations. I only saw my dad once in a while because he was always working or chasing women. I had everything I desired as a child physically, but emotionally I was a wreck. I can recall a very special moment in my life when I was a campfire girl and we had a father/daughter dance I could not attend because my dad refused to take off work. I spent many of my days alone, sad, and crying because I felt abandoned and unwanted. The only solstice I found was in my mother’s arms and in the church.

Purpose Unfolds

Church was always at the core of my existence growing up as a youth and young adult. I found the strength I needed to move forward in life serving in the junior choir, ushering, and in prayer. As I reflect back over my life I can truly testify that prayer has been the sustaining factor. I was always the first one on second and fourth Sunday to raise my hand to lead scripture devotion and prayer. The church mothers often told me I prayed as if I had walked the earth before because of the power my prayers produced. I continued to pray in church throughout my high school days, but something transpired once I moved away to college. Prayer became more of a duty as I began to experience the world. How could one lose their passion and desire for something that delivered and set them free along with others!

Pain Continues

Once I graduated from high school and began my career as an educator it appeared my life had made a turn for the better. I met the man of my dreams so I thought. I was pursuing an advance career, and I restored my relationship with God. Suddenly a bump in the road occurs, I find myself pregnant and unwed like my mom. The generational curse of being an unwed mother had transferred to me. I was devastated and I could not muster up the courage to tell my mom, I knew she would be disappointed. All of the dreams I had for myself are now on hold because I did not take the time to make an informed decision. What a mess I have made continuously played in my head like a scratched record.

Perpetual Pain

Married, miserable, pregnant, and joyful are just a few words which truly speak to how I felt during this time in my life. I was married to a man only because I was carrying his child and did not want to bring shame to my family and the education profession. I was miserable due to the fact I found myself reliving the life of my parents from twenty-five years ago. The only joy I felt in my life was knowing God had given me an opportunity to make a difference in the life of my child.

Pain Overload

During the period of my pregnancy I encounter a horrendous pain which I would not wish on my worst enemy. One night while sitting at the table with the one person who I knew I could always count on,my mom I did not know this would be the last time I would hear her voice. As we spoke that night my mom expressed how she was unhappy, depressed, and could not phantom losing her job due to her inability to focus on her work. Her mind had become preoccupied with the truth that her second marriage was headed towards divorce. She had been informed earlier that hot summer day she must complete her end of the year paperwork or she would be terminated from her twenty year career as an educator. Mom and I sat there at the table and worked together to complete the task. When she left that night to go home I had no idea this would be the last time I would see her alive. The next day I discovered my mom had committed suicide because she could not deal with the pressures of life.

Moving Forward

How do you pick up the broken and shattered pieces of your life and move forward when the wind has been knocked out of you? The one person who believed in me, encouraged me, pushed me, and labored for me was no longer at my side. I found the strength to preserve when God reminded me I must step up and fulfill the vacancy left behind by my mother. My mom was a pillar in our local church and many others in our community. She was very instrumental in training and preparing women missionaries to lead and serve. Many women found the courage to embrace their God ordained calling in ministry because of one Ann Drene Brumfield. The baton had been passed to me and I made up my mind that I would not drop it, but rather run stronger, faster, and harder to keep the dream alive and finish what my mother started.

Blazing the Trail

After the birth of my son the Lord began to open doors for me to begin ministering to women in the church and on my job. As I began to minister to the women God placed in my path I noticed a healing was taking place on the inside of me. The law of reciprocity was in full effect in my life, but I was still empty and void of understanding concerning my own life. Sometimes when we embrace purpose it requires us to lead and bleed all at the same time, but it’s all apart of God’s plan for your life.

Pain Exposed

While my spiritual life was prospering my personal life was falling apart day by day. I awoke one morning to realize I had married a man like my father, but worse. History appeared to be repeating itself, but I refused to allow it to become my plight. It became apparent that I had to stand up and break the generational curse in my blood line. I was the product of a single parent household due to divorce and physical abuse. Now I was married to a verbally abusive man who later became physically abusive to my child and later abandoned my son. The decision I made that day had to the proclivity to alter my child’s life for good or bad.

A Fresh Start

The divorce becomes final and we begin our new lives. What peace and joy! The center of my focus becomes healing for my son and myself. I totally emerge myself into embracing the Word of God like never before. I joined a new ministry which illuminated my perception on so many things. My entire perception and attitude shifted which revealed who I was truly called to be. I was back on track to becoming restored and prepared to live my best life yet.

A Life Shift

A paradigm shift had taken place in my life and I was in a new place physically, spiritually, and emotionally. God allowed my Boaz to enter my life who became my rock and a role model father for my son. Life was grand and the past was a distant memory. I can honestly say for the first time in a long time I felt complete and whole. All the pieces and parts were in place and now I could shift my attention back to pursuing purpose.

The Mandate

In 2005 after two years of being transformed by God I had a humbling experience one morning while in the shower. While in the midst of recovering from one of the greatest catastrophes in our nation, Hurricane Katrina God began to reveal his plan for life. It was at the moment God spoke the words found in Jeremiah 1:8 and my life began to take on new meaning. The words he spoke to me on this day were the catalyst which thrust me deeper into my destiny. My transformation was underway and like the caterpillar I refused to relent until I could soar above every opposition!

Transformation Begins

As the transformation process began to unfold in my life it became increasingly aware that I needed to connect with other kingdom minded people. After the storm our pastor left and moved his family to another state because our city was on the verge of decaying. There were no churches in our local area which embraced women ministers in the pulpit and preaching the gospel was my call. My husband and I made a decision to relocate to another city about fifty miles away to fellowship. We knew the moment we entered the sanctuary this place of worship would give birth to our next level of ministry. My husband and I both began serving in ministry after only a few weeks, it was a divine fit. I was summons by one of the church mothers that I was called to prayer and my husband entered training to become a deacon. What a wonderful feeling!

The Pain Resurfaces

Ministry had become a very intrical part of our lives, both my husband and I were moving forward in ministry. He was ordained as a deacon and later elevated to chairman. I was licensed and ordained as a minister and began ministering the Word of God frequently in our home church. Then suddenly our lives encountered a series of major losses which shook us at the core of our existence. During the period from 2006-2010 we loss all of our savings (over $20,000), our business, my grandmother, our car was repossessed and our home was foreclosed. Our family was forced to leave our home town where I resided for 40 plus years and move to where we attended church. Little did we know that there was a major blessing attached to all the burdens we endured.

The Restoration Process

God’s purpose and plan for your life will always prevail when you choose to do his will and obey his commands. Once we relocated to our new city God remained faithful and constant to his Word concerning us. Elevation and promotion continued in our natural as well as spiritual lives. In 2014 God began to uncover the spiritual gifts which were lying dormant on the inside of me which led me to leave our current place of worship and connect with a powerful woman of God who shifted my life into another dimension. Under her leadership I gave birth to my personal prayer ministry, Kingdom Shakers Intercessory Prayer Ministry and I published my first book Blessings For Breakfast. I was truly walking in God’s divine purpose for my life, but there was more and I desired to walk in the fullness of all God had for me.

Another Dimension

The year of 2015 and 2016 have truly proved to be transforming and empowering, greater purpose, vision, and dreams began to unfold and manifest. My current place in life despite all the obstacles, oppression, and opposition I had to overcome has proven that my purpose was greater than my pain. I have walked into my purpose full throttle as of July 11, 2016. I will always remember my 47th birthday. On this day I retired from the education profession with twenty three years of service and I am now working as a pastor in full-time ministry as well as becoming the CEO of I.M.E Consulting. My name is Tonya B. Ratliff, pastor, prophet, author, purpose coach, spiritual mentor, and life strategist. I am stand here today simply because I chose not to allow my pain to delay or destroy my purpose.

Purpose Points

We were never promised a life free from trials and tribulations, but God did promise us that he would never leave us or forsake us and I have placed my trust in the words. These words have made the difference in my quest towards purpose. As I look back over all I overcame in my life in order to make it to my place of purpose four words come to mind which were the instrumental in helping me arrive at my destination.

1. A personal relationship with God

2. A consistent prayer life

3. A persistent faith and professions

4. A will to prevail

Closing Thoughts

All things are possible to them that believe. Keep believing and do not grow weary in doing right and good for in due season you will reap if you faint not. Your purpose is greater than your pain Unstoppable Woman of Purpose.

Website: tonyabratliff.org

Email: tonyabratliffministries@gmail.com