My Quick trip to Breezewood/Bedford, PA

I am often ask what type of travel is my favorite. For years I thought traveling to a hot sunny beach was my tranquil place to recharge. Turns out I actually would rather not sit in the beating sun and sweat. Nothing against the beach but after becoming a mother, sand does not have the same appeal as it once did. I love the little trips that are shall we say "off the beaten path"? I was driving through the state of Pennsylvania to the MATPRA conference. After searching around on google, I found a lovely area to stop and recharge before I started my official "work trip". Here is my quick trip the Breezewood/Bedford PA area. I know I was only in town a short period of time. These are the places I visited while there.

Flight 93 Memorial

Some of you may have heard of this area if you followed 9/11. It is extremely close to the Pennsylvania field that Flight 93 crashed in (give or take 23 miles). A memorial has been now raised on those grounds in remembrance of that tragic day. Although, not the happiest of things to visit. For me, paying homage to those brave individuals gives me a strong sense of American pride. How brave they were on that day....

1788 Bed & Breakfast

There are several options for accommodations including Hampton Inn, Quality Inn, Travel lodge you name it. Given this historic area I wanted to stay somewhere that contributed to that. I found the 1788 Bed & Breakfast that was once a stage coach stop on the Historic Lincoln Highway. Perfect! I will not lie and say I know everything about History but I find it extremely fascinating. Call me a History buff in training!

Pulling up to the location I knew I picked the right place to rest, relax and recharge.

Gardens at 1788 Inn

I enjoyed hanging out with Scott and Cathy, the owners. This house had so much character restored back into it and was quite literally brought back to life from almost total demolition! It is an inspiring story to listen to and they are very passionate about it (as they should be)!

Jackson’s Mill Covered Bridge

After a restful night sleep and hearty breakfast, I bid my farewells. Headed out for a day of exploring. I was told the area had a few covered bridges and I LOVE capturing them. The Jackson’s Mill Bridge is extremely easy to find and close to where I stayed. Worth a stop if you have a few extra minutes to spare before leaving town.

Jackson’s Mill Covered Bridge

If you have more time the Covered bridge biking loop actually has four covered bridges on it's route. It is about moderate riding level with a few climbs. Covered bridges not appealing? Want a more leery place to visit? Try the Abandoned Turnpike. I would recommend a durable bike if you decide to bike it though, several people were broken down when I stopped.

Overlooking the Pennsylvania mountains

Bedford also has a Fine Art Gallery, Coverlet Museum and Pioneer Library to visit. While I did take several pictures I hope you stop in and see for yourself!

Even though my visit was short, I will be back to explore. If you have some suggestions on where I should go next time I come to this area let me know in the comments!

Have you ever stayed in a Stage Couch Stop?