My Response to an E-Mail I Never Received

Last week I posted an e-mail I didn’t receive from a senior executive with a major financial media outlet. This week I’m responding to that imaginary e-mail.

Dear Anonymous,

Thanks for taking the time to tell me how clueless I am.

I don’t quarrel with your insistence on remaining anonymous. If there’s one quality that your industry is known for, it’s lack of accountability. Why should you be any different?

Your logic is impeccable. You correctly state the securities industry butters your bread, and you’re not about to do anything to cut off your food supply. I get it.

Here’s my question for you: How high a price are you willing to pay? It seems like a Faustian bargain.

What about the millions of hard working Americans who rely on your smug pundits predicting doom and gloom or a continuation of the bull market, and get clobbered when this advice goes astray (as is often the case)?

What about the investors who believe Jim Cramer has stock picking expertise, and don’t understand it’s “just entertainment.” It’s not “entertainment” for them if they rely on his stock picks only to find out his track record is a little worse than you would expect from random chance, based on an investigation reported at CXO Advisory for the period 2005-2012. Subsequent studies confirmed the undeniable fact that Cramer’s “expertise” is illusory.

Financial author, Larry Swedroe, summarized these studies, stating: “In other words, there's no evidence of any stock-picking skills -- his picks are neither good nor bad. In other words, it's just entertainment.”

Swedroe also evaluated the predictive ability of another media star, Dr. Marc Faber, editor of the “Gloom, Boom & Doom Report.” While Faber is always “highly confident of his forecasts”, Swedroe found (based on a review of some of his more notable predictions) that his crystal ball “is actually quite cloudy.” Too bad for investors who bought into “doom” and experienced “boom.”

I can anticipate your rejoinder. You previously conceded most of what appears in the financial media is “nonsense” but hey, it pays the bills.

I’m reminded of the words of Special Counsel for the Army, Joseph N. Welch at the Army-McCarthy hearings: “Let us not assassinate this lad further, Senator. You have done enough. Have you no sense of decency sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?”

That’s my question to you, Anonymous. Have you no sense of decency left? I’ve seen the harm you and your benefactors, the securities industry, have caused up close and personal. Retirement dreams destroyed. Farms and homes lost. The “American dream” just a faded memory — an illusion perpetuated by the financial media and implemented by the securities industry as part of a scheme to transfer wealth from those who earned it to those who “manage” it.

I understand. It’s business as usual for you. Let those who rely on your supposed journalistic integrity be damned.

The trickle from active to passive management has turned into a flood. You’re right, it’s only about 25 percent of investors who see your charade for what it is. But your days are numbered.

In the meantime, I’ll keep punching and exposing your industry for the harm it does.

I’m not clueless about that.

