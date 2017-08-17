My Russian Adoption

My son Sergei and I have been watching the news while he’s home from university. He’s a savvy and politically aware student, but the news coverage was giving me a sick feeling. Over and over we heard the words “Russian adoption” but it was sounding like a punch line. I would wince when the pundits would say it was a “non issue,” just a code word for something else. I would look at my son and I couldn’t help thinking about the first time we met him 19 years ago in a Russian orphanage. My husband and I saw a photo of him when he was three months old and we knew he was ours. We cherished the photos and videos of Sergei for the nine months it took to bring him home. We experienced the notorious red tape and one of Russia's periodic bans on American families adopting their children, but that one only lasted three months. Our liaison in Russia, Yelena, had to drive two hours every time there was a new document to be signed, the Dyetsky Dom orphanage in Bryansk didn’t have computers or fax machines. The orphanage was suffering from extreme budget cuts so the local community brought food and home made cloth diapers for the babies. Finally we had an adoption hearing but the local Family Court judge wouldn’t let us take Sergei home. This was a Communist region and he was reluctant to grant adoptions to Americans. We were told to come back in a month. It was heartbreaking to leave Sergei in the orphanage, but the women who took care of him were as loving as they could be taking care of a roomful of babies. At the next court date we pleaded with the judge, I told him my father was a Family Court Judge in New York and he conceded that we’d be a suitable family. As we left Dyetsky Dom the women waved goodbye out of the windows and called his Russian nickname “Seriozha.” It was as if they were his relatives. After we brought Sergei home the orphanage asked for written progress reports with photos. We happily obliged them because we knew they cared. We sent the orphanage medicine and supplies as long as the channels were open. We have strong, complicated feelings about the country that gave us our Sergei so we brought him there twice as a teenager.

We have a photo of our son in a bright sunny room with illustrations of Russian fairy tales on the walls. The children are wearing matching brightly patterned overalls while they’re learning to walk. They’re all looking at us but Sergei is reaching out to us while he holds the arm of his caregiver. It’s still so painful to know that most of these children were never placed, I would have done anything to find them homes. At three years old they age out of the infant orphanages. Many of the abandoned children have health issues and the orphanages don’t have the resources to care for them. Russians rarely adopt even though they are given extreme preference. Unless the children are placed with foreign families they’ll likely spend their lives in Russian institutions until they’re 18, then become homeless. The “unwanted” Russian children are not integrated into society and have very little hope. We don't know how many children live in Russian orphanages, they obviously don't share that information with us, but the estimate is in the hundreds of thousands. We’ve heard that many children are abused and neglected. We know that not every orphanage is as loving as our Dyetsky Dom. This is a Russian dirty secret that keeps being brushed aside.

There have been over 46,000 successful American adoptions of Russian children since the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. Dimitri Yakovlev was not one of them. He was born in the Pskov region of Russia and adopted by Miles and Carol Harrison of Virginia when he was 18 months old. Dima was re-named Chase Harrison, and was still adjusting to his new life in the United States when his father left him in a sweltering car for nine hours. He died on July 8, 2008. This tragedy never should have happened, his parents wept through the trial but were acquitted. Russians were understandably outraged and in mourning. Adoptions were temporarily banned.

It’s understood that the Dima Yakovlev Law was in retaliation against the Sergei Magnitsky Act. Chase Harrison and Sergei Magnitsky both had terrible tragic deaths, but the circumstances could not be more different. I feel for the 200 American families who were in the process of adopting when the Dima Yakovlev Law went into effect. Even though the 45 American families who brought suit had a favorable ruling in the Europe’s Court of Human Rights last January, they didn’t really win. They haven’t been able to bring their children home. There are still an estimated 400,000 ‘unwanted’ children living in institutions in Russia. The Dima Yakovlev Law should be untied from the Sergei Magnitsky Act. “Russian adoption” isn’t just code for something else: it’s the American families willing to provide homes for needy children in Russian orphanages. It’s important to remember that no one has suffered more than the Russian people under the repressive Russian rulers. We should honor Dima/Chase by never forgetting the Russian children waiting to be adopted.