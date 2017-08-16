My Self-Care Retreat at The Crane Hotel in Barbados

To say there’s a lot going on in America right now would be an understatement. Even if you manage to avoid the television, the collective timeline of our country reflects a tense atmosphere of a culture that’s already stressed out enough. Between our 50+ hour a week jobs, social calendars, and kids starting another school year, our blood pressure is already high as Denver. Add to that the current climate, and well, it may take physically removing yourself from the country to gain a sense of peace these days.

Which is why I gave myself permission to drop everything for 2 weeks, pack my bags, and escape to Barbados where the only decision I needed to make daily was rum punch or beer (the punch won every time!) I spent the first part of my week in St. Lawrence Gap with my crew of soca-loving girlfriends for the country’s annual Cropover celebration. While it’s not as intense as the larger carnival in Trinidad, after 5 days of testing the limits of my quads and hamstrings, I was very much ready for my mini-retreat at The Crane Hotel in St. Philip.

The Crane is a good 30 minute drive from the hustle and bustle of town, so the first thing I noticed when I arrived was how quiet it was. Even compared to other resorts I’ve been to, there was a welcoming serenity about the property. There’s no limbo competition going on at the beach, or twerk-off by the pool. With no drunken bridesmaid dancing on top of the bar, I was able to enjoy my “welcome drink” in peace, and prepare for a few days of doing absolutely nothing.

Photo: Tracey Coleman

A short walk through their little “mini-town” of quaint little shops led me to a gorgeous pool overlooking a sea so blue it looked filtered. It’s a hard decision between the pool and the beach (because #firstworldproblems), but my inner beach bum won that argument the first day, and every day after. While I’d heard of the pink sand at the Crane, I didn’t believe it until I actually saw it! You can’t tell from far away, but a closer look reveals little pink crystals throughout the sand. The water is the perfect temperature for swimming, and I even jumped off the little ledge on the cliff nearby!

Photo: Tracey Coleman

My days didn’t vary much at all. I’d let my body wake up naturally, and spent at least an hour relaxing on the balcony enjoying the view. I usually ate breakfast at L’Azure restaurant since it’s located on a cliff overlooking the ocean, and most often opted for their local fare of flying fish with ground provisions and plantain. I’d occasionally sit in the adjacent garden to write or reflect, and with the little wicker wedding arch they have set up near the entrance, I couldn’t help but imagine a destination wedding there. But after 3.5 seconds of daydreaming I realized my family and friends are far too lively (read: loud and crazy and I love them but nope) for a wedding at the Crane. The poor retirees on vacation would switch hotels. But for a small ceremony or vow renewal, the scene is something out of a movie.

Which is why I hope my next trip there isn’t a solo retreat, but a “baecation.” Because as beautiful as The Crane is, it is an experience that should be shared. I mean sure, you could spend your days at their Serenity Spa and go home alone, or you can go back to your room refreshed and find another way to enjoy that positive energy together!

I have a friend taking his wife of 10 years on their first vacation abroad this weekend, and for now will live vicariously through their experience. My hope is that they enjoy the same level of relaxation and peace I did, and a chance to experience a new culture together for the first time.

Photo: Tracey Coleman