My son failed swim lessons. Here's what I learned.

I could read the lifeguard’s eyes from across the pool. After four weeks of chaotic evenings, my three-year-old son had arrived at this, his final swim lesson as a beginner…or so I thought.

After celebratory donuts and certificates were distributed, my son’s instructor made her way to me.

“I’m sorry, but he’s just not ready.”

And somewhere in the core of myself, pride and sadness battled for which emotion would emerge victorious. I looked to my hands.

A paper participation trophy – my son’s first.

“But, Mommy, I passed my test!” His oblivious words were painfully repeated for the entire car ride home.

Truthfully, I couldn’t bring myself to tell him that he had failed – that he hadn’t met expectations for beginner swimming proficiency. Until, that is, bath time. How could I break the news without crushing his spirit? An aquatic environment seemed appropriate.

“Actually, Honey, we’re going to take swim lessons again this summer.” It was a split-second decision. Despite all the sacrifices the first round of instruction had required, I had to teach my son – and I would soon learn, myself – the process of resilience.

--

A month passed before the second batch of lessons began. We committed ourselves to four more weeks of swimming. At nearly every outdoor session, it rained on my husband or myself.

Surprisingly, my son entered the pool this time with visible confidence. He no longer feared the water or submerging himself in it. Further, he cheered for his peers and listened more closely to his new instructor. In every way, he was eager to restart his swimming experience with the basic skills he had acquired at the earlier lessons. The boy who was the weakest was now the most able.

I no longer felt the need to hover over his performance as I had in our previous experience. When he completed an exercise correctly, I simply offered a thumbs-up. And I left the verbal guidance to his teacher.

At each 45-minute session, I shared vulnerabilities with other parents and was comforted in how they supported our repeating beginner lessons. In his initial failure, my son became an encouragement to all those families with reluctant swimmers.

And, incredibly, my pride detached itself from my child’s accomplishments (or failures), and instead clung to his willing spirit. By the final lesson, I knew my son’s future success in life would not hinge upon his physical achievements or participation tokens, but rather his navigation of inevitable setbacks and challenges. In my eyes, he and I had already passed the first of many tests in parent-child resilience.

And, just before we departed the aquatic center, a mother leaned over and whispered, “I think the first time is for us, and the second time is for them.”