My Son Is Gay And I'm Okay With It - Now

Because so many have asked to hear from my mother, Gladys, I decided to sit down with her and my father for what I thought would be a "serious" discussion about when I came out to them. My thought was this show would help some families mend. I still believe that to be true, but what you'll hear is pure comedy as we start and stop the conversation with quite a few disruptions from the background. Hear their thoughts (mostly my mother's) on Black families, the Black church and the Black community, along with when and how I came out to them both.