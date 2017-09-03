My Southern Pride

At the end of William Faulkner’s magisterial Absalom, Absalom!, after Quentin Compson has told his Harvard roommate Shreve the lyrical, tragic story of his Mississippi childhood, Shreve asks him to answer just one question: why do you hate the South? Quentin replies “I dont hate it,” but the answer becomes an internal, defensive chant: “I dont. I dont! I dont hate it! I dont hate it!”

Quentin’s complicated love of the south is familiar to many a southerner like me. I grew up in then-rural south Florida, a wilderness of pine and palmetto trees where I romped in sand dunes, dodging rattlesnakes, pine cones, and sandspurs. After four years away at college, I moved back south to Tennessee, and, for the last of those 22 years, I’ve lived in the beautiful east Tennessee foothills, where my mom, grandfather, great grandfather, and hosts of my kin were born and raised. I am a child of the South, and I love its warm-heartedness, sense of community, story telling, and love of family. We are different from other folks, and it shows. I’ve learned that smiling and making eye contact with strangers, which is plain good manners down here, makes people think you are trying to pick them up if you do it in New York City. We live and learn.

But some structures of Southern feeling have long been infected by a toxic nostalgia called the Lost Cause, which has in turn sickened our national discourse. This particular propaganda war started as the attempt by defeated southern generals and leaders like Jubal Early and Jefferson Davis to rewrite history and turn the most racially mixed region of the U.S. into the homeland of whiteness. The Lost Cause romanticizes the South’s loss in the “War of Northern aggression” and bathes it in white victimhood, while denying that it was about slavery. Their preferred argument, that the Civil War was about states rights and that states had the right to secede, fails with me on the test that the particular case of state’s rights in question (and the reason for secession) was whether white people could own black people. If you want to maintain that it was about state’s rights, you have to clarify that it was about whether state law could protect the economic interest of a white person to own, torture, and rape a black people, or whether federal law could stop such a practice, economic interests notwithstanding. But the fault isn’t all on the South or its mythologies; northerners owned slaves too, and many, like the DeWolf family of Rhode Island, participated in the trade past the dates of emancipation in their home states. After Lincoln’s assassination, President Johnson pardoned 7000 secessionists, turned the reconstruction promise of black land ownership into sharecropping, and opposed black voting rights. During the same time, paramilitary groups, including the new KKK, enforced white supremacy with violence and murder, all close on the heels of Jackson’s antebellum Trail of Tears. There is no clear beacon of enlightened justice shining from the North “with liberty and justice for all” in this picture either. Those were dark days for our nation, full of events that are cause for repentance, not celebration.

Statues have their own histories, and they appear at particular moments, as do struggles over their meaning. Most of the Confederate statues that sit on courthouse lawns and public parks were erected from 1900 to 1920, in the Jim Crow south, 45 or more years after the War. They appeared as the KKK was being revitalized, race riots terrorized black neighborhoods, and lynching spiked. To get a sense of both messaging and timeline here, can you imagine seeing a statue in honor of Weimar republic generals in a Berlin city park? Can you imagine what such a statue would mean if it went up in 1990, as the European skinhead movement began to flourish? Appeals to the past are not about what is timeless; they only happen in time.

This means that toxic nostalgia also has the power to revise the history unfolding before our eyes through its own wizened slight of hand. The specious argument that those who have protested recent gatherings of white supremacists or who have proposed the removal of statues and monuments to museums are the ones who want to erase history works because it pulls on the core emotion of loss that fuels Lost Cause thinking. The fact that many media outlets and the president have spun the neo-Nazis and white supremacists in Charlottesville as the defenders of American history is an indication of the mind-bending power of Lost Cause ideology. The statue of Lee provided the clarion call; now, it is the thin veil of respectability for swastika-waving and torch-wielding white supremacists who bellowed the Nazi slogan “blood and soil.” The Lost Cause framework argues they were the real victims, that they were being attacked, which points up the pyrrhic victory of large counter-protests in Charlottesville, Berlin, San Francisco, and Knoxville. As though scripted by Lost Cause architects, the numbers allow them to situate themselves as poor, outnumbered white heroes who are being erased from history, replaced by “Jews,” and the forces of political correctness, which are always implicitly northern, federal, anti-southern, and an abridgement of the rights of people they have no right to govern. Suddenly, moderate conservatives start showing concern about preserving history, blaming “all sides,” romanticizing the confederacy, and aren’t so sure about rushing to judgment here.

Consider carefully how history is being used and reframed right now. Since Charlottesville, you may have noticed a rash of notices, forwards, or “articles” about how Confederate soldiers and statues have legal protection as U.S. veterans and monuments, that cemeteries where they are buried should be able to fly the Confederate flag, that Robert E. Lee was a benevolent man who thought slavery was wrong, pledges of allegiance to the Confederate flag, and more. If you haven’t seen them, look around. The Lee pieces are especially beguiling, drawing on the mythological, gentlemanly general at the heart of Lost Cause narratives. I grew up on those stories, and I found him romantic, like Gone With The Wind or hoop skirts. It was only later that I learned Lee deliberately broke up the slave families he inherited on the Custis plantation when he married Martha Washington’s great-granddaughter Mary, a fact made only more horrific by the knowledge that Mary’s father George Washington Parke Custis had fathered several children on the plantation with his slaves, children who who would have been her half-brothers and sisters. Of Lee’s physical cruelty, his former slave Wesley Norris reported, “not satisfied with simply lacerating our naked flesh, General Lee then ordered his overseer to thoroughly wash our backs with brine, which was done.” In an 1865 letter, he argued that the “painful discipline [black slaves] are undergoing, is necessary for their instruction as a race.” After the War, he vociferously opposed the vote for blacks and turned a blind eye to college students under this presidency at Washington (later Washington and Lee) University when they formed a KKK chapter and attempted to rape local black school girls. The mythological Lee, the counterweight to the rag-tag figure of “Johnny Reb,” provides a thin patina of respectability to the Lost Cause. Indeed, his myth is fundamental to the movement, but it reveals the viciousness of white supremacy beneath the surface with the slightest scratch.

We have no time to lose in getting over the toxic mythologies of southern heritage and celebrating the best of our values, as southerners and as Americans, but that will not happen by erasing history. The stories we tell about the South and the nation through monuments, histories, and local cultures are the ways we articulate our values and our deepest commitments. Confronting our painful, shameful past of slavery, lynching, and terrorism is not about the denigration of the places we’re from, be they southern or simply American. That confrontation is the only way we’re going to move beyond and begin to heal this gaping cultural wound. Along the way, we may realize that some statues make better museum pieces than public monuments; such a realization would be a powerful, healing way to articulate our values without erasing our history.