My Story of Opiates as Prescribed becoming a problem and the importance of self advocacy

Part 1: How it started....

My name is Jim and I am a drug addict. I used to say that at least once a day for many years, and even though I haven't been to a 12 step meeting in several years, it doesn't mean I let my guard down. With all of the surgery in my past and recent past, I have had an issue with getting providers to understand how bad it was, and how serious I am about my issues. Thank God that my d.o.c. (that's drug of choice)was not in the opiate family, cocaine was my devil. Still, as my story will sadly show - cross addiction is real and really dangerous. So, let's begin.....

In late 2000, after taking what I considered my 'dream job' after several years of fighting with sobriety and finally getting 2 years of clean time together, I walked into my boss' office - he had also had to fire me several years back because I desperately needed to get sober. He looked up at me, smiled, and shook my hand welcoming me to the company. Then he said something very important - 'Jim, you know you have always been a great addition to my department, both with your talents and your ability to bring people's morale and participation up when the chips are down. If I didn't believe that, you would not be sitting here today, but let's get one thing straight from the start, this is not going to be about taking care of Jim Chud this time - one slip-up and you are out. Period.' I was a bit teary-eyed at this point, and wholeheartedly agreed with him. I told him how I could not believe I was sitting there either, and how grateful I was to have a position that was where I would be if I had never left work - and that he could count on me. Four days later, he was canned, and a month later I was offered his job. The reasons for that are not important to this story, but I now felt 10x as responsible to not screw up. That was fine - until I went for my first check-up with a new HIV doctor.

I had a sinus infection that had been like a nagging, low grade, allergy flare-up for over a year, and my new doc ordered the standard diagnostic tests that my former doc thought unnecessary. Two nights later, at 9 pm - I got a phone call, and after just beating my Jack Russell Terrier, LD to answering the phone,(he loved answering the phone - almost as much as expensive sunglass chew toys) all the person said on the other end was, ' Is this Jim, now sweety, we're going to get through this.' 'Who is this' I asked and he said he was my new doctor and repeated his first line. He then explained that I had a very widespread fungal infection in the bone around my brain and in my sinuses, and that I had to start on an infusion of medication - daily - Amphoteracin B - good old ampho terrible - as it was called in the early years of the AIDS epidemic. I remember that every time I saw someone with one of those bags or bottles hanging over someone's bed, that I probably would never see them alive again. I thought I was losing my mind when he said that. I didn't feel like I was dying or anywhere near so, this just wasn't making sense.

Ampho is a thick electric yellow fungicide that goes in via PICC (Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter) line over 4 hours. That was the good part, the bad part was that I had to be premedicated with anywhere from 50 - 200 mg of Demerol, and sundry other drugs including Ativan and Benadryl,iv - every day in order to tolerate the medication. When I told my doc that I simply could not do that because of my history. Like too many after him, he said - don't worry Jimbo, we'll get you through this. Besides, you would not like the alternative. After the first infusion, I knew I was sunk... and this was the only medication that worked against the fungus - which along with 8 operations purposed with digging out the infected bone and reconstructuring my forehead and 5 months of daily treatment, it did. Yep, I had once again survived another challenge that previously was considered fatal. Oh Goodie, sort of. God Bless Aditi Mandpe, MD and her colleagues at the Otolaryngological Surgery Department at UCSF, they, through their deft technique, saved my life. Just as I was being wheeled into surgery, Dr. Mandpe told me that she had forgotten to mention something, that she may have to take my right eye. As we arrived in the O.R., it dawned on me what she had said - I was already a little sedated at this point, and I said ‘wait a minute, you will give it back, right? No, if we take it out we can’t put it back in and I started to say something, and the next thing I knew I was in the recovery room, and I checked to see if I still had both eyes, which I did. Phew!