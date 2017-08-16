My strange love affair with America: The tears won’t stop falling

“Almighty God, how we suffer … ensnared in a tragedy that does not end. We cannot convince them that we are your children … they hide behind the state to justify killing us.” – Michael Eric Dyson, Tears we cannot stop: A sermon to white America (2017)

America is like an emotionally abusive partner whose sweet words belie her behaviors and perpetually breach trust: She spits lofty platitudes professing her moral beliefs in equality and justice while unleashing systemic forces to crush my spirit. As with many whose behaviors are likened to abuse, hers too are linked to an addiction, and it’s called racism. Our relationship leaves me cynical, suspicious, and traumatized. So, today I am grieving, because I so want to believe in her, and to love her.

I have only cried twice for America. I first shed tears with an overwhelming joy at the election of our first black president, Barack Obama. Silly me, I thought President Obama’s election meant America had finally come to love and accept me. A few days ago, I cried a second time, shedding tears from an overwhelming pain after what I witnessed in Charlottesville. And the tears won’t stop falling.

In the midst of my grief, I tell myself: “America never loved me. So, I do not love America as she is today. I only love her talk, and my hope for her tomorrow.” And I remind myself, “my tears are cleansing: they wash away my sense of helplessness to give room for my strength.” And I know I will need strength, because tomorrow I must rise. And the next day I must rise. And then, I must rise again.

Before Charlottesville, I had plans to join two groups of friends – white, black, male, and female, for separate social events. After Charlottesville, I bowed out of both. I had no desire to feign happiness and pretend that I was not hurting. I had no interest in swapping stories of summer fun or smiling over cocktails while the horrors of 2017 Charlottesville danced in my head where the memories of 2015 Charleston still hold residence and the flashbacks of 1960s Birmingham lay hunkered down. So, I didn’t join my friends because I did not want them to see the pain in my eyes. After all, who sheds tears over the behavior of a country?

To be honest, I am somewhat embarrassed that I have allowed America to cause me tears of sorrow. And I feel a little guilty too, because I am thinking I should never have believed her promises of, “liberty and justice for all” and being, “the land of the free.” After all, long before Charlottesville and America’s election of 45, -- the moral disgrace in the White House who considers neo-Nazis and white supremacist thugs to be “very fine people,” I knew who America was. I knew of her history of abhorrent physical, emotional, sexual, economic and verbal violence against my people. But I wanted to believe that she was changing; I needed to believe she would change.

Like most addicts though, America must choose to change. She must learn that she will benefit more from overcoming her addiction to racism than from maintaining it. And she must rid herself of the evil cast of characters whom she is allowing to lead her, i.e., those so-called leaders who remain eerily silent as they watch her disintegrate.

America must understand how her addiction hurts and divides us, and she must admit it will be the death of us all if she does not seek help and recovery. Till then, silly me – whimsical paramour of America’s talk that I am, I will continue to hold her accountable for living with integrity and exerting the moral courage she professes.

“First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Socialist. Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Trade Unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.” – Pastor Martin Niemoller

“In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

#charlottesville