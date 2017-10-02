My take on taking "The Knee"!

I've been in heavy thought on how to properly discussion this NFL kneeling peaceful protest as I see more and more posts on social media of people who do NOT support it...mostly my white friends who just are not understanding the message...a place I may have been several years ago. UNTIL something happened last night...

I went to a speak easy event in NYC, way up on the border of the Bronx and Inwood. To be blunt, I was one of two white people in the place. That was just an observation. I sat there, watching, listening, applauding every single performer and enjoying the company I was with. There was one specific individual who was a black man who every single time he got up to speak made me tear up. His struggle as a black man in America hit a nerve with me as it does with many of my other black friends. The final time he got up to speak he rhymed about fearing for his life, fearing his father might be killed, fearing his son down the line might face the same if things simply...don't change. This time when he spoke, every time he talked about white people, he pointed at me, not in a hateful way, but in a way where he wanted me to hear him. Little did he know, I heard him loud and clear. After he was done, I stayed for a few more performers and then bounced. On my way out, I went out of my way to find him. I went up to him and said, "Great job. I hear you my brother, I hear you. I stand with you always." He looked at me like almost in shock as I'm sure he didn't expect me to say anything to him after pointing at me like he did but he took a breath, looked me in the eyes, banged his hand against his chest and said "mad respect my brother!" I walked out knowing I had just experienced something special.

To my white friends, when we talk about "white privilege" I once too thought this meant the money I had, or how I was raised, or the things I owned somehow made me better than my black friends BUT I learned after many heart to heart talks THAT was simply not the case. Our "white privilege" is given to us the moment we are born. We can walk out our door everyday without the fear that a black person does. That's just the truth. Black people are 2.8 and 1.7 times more likely to die during encounters with police than white people and Hispanics, respectively. 23 of the 72 people shot and killed by police were black, according to a police shooting tracker from The Washington Post. These are FACTS.