My Take on the Best Healthy Avgolemono Recipe - The Cure All Food

In Detroit we have Coney Islands which are basically diners that have serve ‘coney dogs’ (hot dog + chili + usually onion) but most also have some Mediterranean inspiration to them. As so, most serve some sort of Avgolemono, which, from what I understand is the Greek cure for ALL soup. It’s usually some sort of chicken lemon rice mixture with an egg broth base that makes it seem creamy - without adding dairy, major plus for me. So when I’m feeling not-so-great and have to stay in on one of probably the last warm weekends of 2017 in NYC, I’m making my cure all soup. I omit the rice, - I don’t care for the carbs - but I will dip pita bread in the soup sometimes (because that makes sense) and I add extra veggies (like spinach - omg I know) and make it SUPER lemony - like tart almost but I just like it that way. I also make way too much and basically just sip on the broth. So without rice is it really a soup? Who knows, but it’s good, taste like cream, but isn’t (which is amazing for someone who doesn’t eat dairy but loves creamy textures), and, most importantly, makes me feel better. Read on for my odd take on Avgolemono.

Ingredients:

12-16 cups water

2 lbs carrots

2 lbs celery

1+ onions

1/4th+ cup olive oil

1.5 ounces of Glace de Poulet Gold Classic Roasted Chicken Stock

I pack of Edward & Sons Low Sodium Veggie Cubes (you’ll use three cubes)

1/2 cup + lemon (I use basically as much as I can)

12 eggs

4 TBS+ dill

Garlic seasoning to taste

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

OPTIONAL

Chicken

Rice

Spinach or other veggies

Wine to keep you sane << necessity

Pots and Pans

1 large pot

Measuring cups and spoons

Chopping knife

Chopping board

2 bowls - One medium, one large

2 whisks

1 spatula

1 ladle

Garnish (Optional)

Lemon slices

Dill

Pita bread

Directions

Before you heat or chop anything, remove the eggs from the refrigerator. Even though they’re basically the last ingredient you want them to be at room temperature or a little warmer, when you do add them.

Place a very large pot on the stove and either grease it with olive oil or add a Pam-like spray to it. I use Smart Balance Original No-Stick Cooking Spray.

Make sure you line the entire pot as you’ll be filling it up quite a bit. Also make sure you have the lid handy.

Regardless of how you grease the pan, next add in an additional 1/4th cup olive oil of your choice and 12 cups water. I use this homemade olive oil I get from Little Italy that has some spices to it (it’s technically a bread-dipping olive oil, but it does the trick.)

Cover and place on medium high stirring occasionally.

As the base heats, on a cutting board chop up your one large onion into small slides or cubes. Whatever is easiest. Ideally, most of the onion will boil down to create the broth. I use a large white onion because I like the balance of sweet-earthiness it has and I like to taste a bit of the union - just a bit. You can switch up or try different types of onions.

If you really like the taste of onions feel free to use more than one... up to about five.

Add chopped onions to water mixture, along with a pinch of salt and pepper and one to two tablespoons garlic powder, the latter is optional. (You can also add some basil to taste here - I add a dash.) Turn the heat to high and boil for five minutes. After minutes time, return the heat to medium. Boil for a total of 20 minutes minimum. I usually boil for at least 30 but 20 will do.

(You can skip ahead to chopping the veggies now or chill and have some wine.)

After 20 minutes you can turn down the heat for a few minutes while you get out your broth seasoning. I use one packet of 1.5 ounces of Glace de Poulet Gold Classic Roasted Chicken Stock and three cubes of Edward & Sons Low Sodium Veggie Cubes (out of a pack of 8).

I highly recommend the Glace de Poulet Gold Classic Roasted Chicken Stock - it’s tasty and easy but a little pricey - and to make it more chicken-flavorly you can use two of these and skip the Veggie Cubes.

I use the two different types here simply to pump up the flavors of the veggies, which are the main ingredients of the soup, I prefer the chicken stock. If you do plan to add chicken to it, definitely go with the chicken stock.

The chicken stock looks gross and is suctioned into a small round dish but it easily comes out with a spatula.

The veggie cubes fall pretty nicely out of the aluminum packaging so you can just plop them in. Be careful when adding these ingredients as the pot will still be very hot and hot water can and likely will splash back at you.

Once added return the heat to high and boil for about 5 minutes stirring occasionally.

(>> You can do this while the water mixture is boiling or after you add the broth seasoning.) Chop veggies. Chop the celery and carrots thinly and place in your one large bowl. It should be rather full once you’ve completed it. Both veggies will expand with the water so make sure however large or small you chop them, they are a little smaller than bite-sized.

Only after the broth seasoning has boiled for a least 5 minutes, turn down the heat to medium. Allow the broth to cool for a few moments, but keep the lid on. Once the water is warm but not boiling like crazy go ahead and add in the veggies. Again be careful as you’re playing with hot water and as you fill up the pot the hot broth can more easily splash up at you. Don’t worry about how long the chopping tastes. The longer the onions are in the hot water the better.

Turn the heat to medium and add the veggies. If you want to add anything else do it at this step. I added one pound of chopped spinach in this case for more texture.

Add seasoning. Add 6+ tablespoon (yes, that is a lot) of dill seasoning. Add 1+ tablespoon garlic seasoning. Add salt and pepper to taste. If you added other ingredients earlier you may want to add other seasoning that compliments the items.

Once you’re done seasoning, turn up the heat to medium high and let simmer for 20 minutes. This one you actually do want to wait out. Chill, have some wine.

After at least 20 minutes turn down the heat, way down. I turn it off and take the pot off that heat but that might be extreme. Add two to four cups room temperature water to speed up the process but know that the more water you add the less ‘fake’ creamy the soup will be. In general, you probably want to wait about 10 minutes.

Separate eggs by yolk and egg whites by placing egg yolks in the larger bowl and egg whites in the smaller bowl. Add lemon to the yolks. Whisk the yolk mixture for about a minute until it foams. Take a sip of wine. Whisk the egg whites like crazy - they are most likely to curdle - for about 3 minutes. Yes it’s annoying and you need arm strength.

Take a sip of wine. While both bowls are foamy add the egg whites to the egg yolk and lemon mixture. Whisk again for about a minute.

Ideally the soup is cooler by now. Very slowly take a ladle of soup mixture and pour it into the egg and lemon bowl continuing to whisk like crazy. (If you don’t whisk the eggs will curdle and you ruin the soup so just push through it.) Add another ladle and another until you nearly fill the bowl. Finally, add the egg and soup mixture from the bowl into the soup pot and whisk everything together. Yes ingredients will get stuck it in it’s okay - you just don’t want the eggs to curdle. After about a minute you can return the pot to low heat for a few minutes. (** If it does start to curdle don’t lose your mind. Just whisk like crazy, take it off the heat and possibly add more room temperature water or lemon. Small curdles - gross word - will dissolve, so you’re okay. **)

Add the finishing touches. Add extra lemon (I like a TON - Add an extra cup and a half) and dill, salt, and pepper to taste. I also add in lemon slices to let them simmer.

Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator for as long as you would keep cooked eggs (I’d say 5 days max.) Do NOT freeze - upon heating the eggs will curdle.