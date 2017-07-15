Dear 2G Grandchildren, when I look in the rear-view mirror, I feel very fortunate to have been part of the Illinois College community from 1964-1969 for reasons that all have to do with learning. First, it was at a time when it was soul-stirring to be alive ( see Chapter 3 ), especially to be young, in a transitional phase of life. Second, I feel that I learned so much in those years, not only from my professors (particularly Don Eldred), but also from my friends, many of whom became life-long friends. One of those classmates was to become not only my life-long best friend, but my true soul-mate -- my wife of close to fifty years, Sabina (nee Stein) Peknik, a Gamma Delta girl in the class of '68.

However, the most memorable single life-forming aspect of my years on the Hill was a trio of upperclassmen who served me as my life role models through their thoughts, words, and deeds while at IC and for years thereafter. Let me introduce you to my three life role models -- Rob McCall, Jack Russell, and Dick Rundall (all two years my senior).

All three were my Sigma Pi brothers. Jack was my pledge father when I pledged as a freshman. He amazed me with his intelligence, wit, and kind-heartedness as he oversaw my assimilation into that literary society. Dick invited me to share an off-campus apartment with him after my freshman year in a small third-story apartment at 212 Park (across the street from Rammelkamp Chapel). And Rob amazed me daily with his writing and gentle humor as the Sig recording secretary.

We played intramural sports; we socialized on weekends; and my bride-to-be and I were often entertained by the three of them at the downtown coffee house The Attic where they performed as the core of a talented Woodie Guthrie-style folk-jug band The New Yale Band, which took its name after the original Yale Band, the group of seven Yale University students who founded Illinois College in 1829.

In the last fifty years since graduation, I have followed their lives and – as much as possible – follow their guidance in living a life with thesevprinciples:

Commitment to Long-term Marriage My role models all stayed married to their IC sweethearts for about 50 years and never plan to divorce. And so did I.

Commitment to Peace They all disapproved of our government's involvement in Vietnam and resisted being a part of that conflict. And so did I.

Commitment to Spirituality While we all wound up in different faiths, we all have tried to stay true to the tenets of our Creator, especially Rob McCall, who has been a village pastor in Maine, written two wonderful good-works books, and a monthly newsletter entitled Awanadjo Almanack, and who is "devoted to feeling at home in Nature and breaking down the wall of hostility between us and the rest of Creation."

Commitment to Service Rob, Jack and Dick all have lived lives of service to others of all races and creeds through their professional work (teaching and counselling), volunteerism, and community service. And so have I (though less so).

Commitment to Culturally Competency Respecting the diverse backgrounds, individuality and "lived experience" of others.