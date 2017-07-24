My Top 10 LGBT Movies

1. Boys (Jongens) - Gay Romance

A sexually awakening gay teen athlete finds himself in a budding relationship with his mutually attracted relay race teammate.

2. The Way He Looks - 2014 - Gay Romance

Leonardo is a blind teenager searching for independence. His everyday life, the relationship with his best friend, Giovana, and the way he sees the world change completely with the arrival of Gabriel.

3. 4th Man Out - Comedy, Drama - Gay

A car mechanic in a small, working class town comes out of the closet to his unsuspecting, blue-collar best friends.

4. Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List - Comedy, Drama, Romance - Gay

Naomi and Ely have loved each other their whole lives, even though Ely isn't exactly into girls. The institution of a "No Kiss List" has prevented the two from rifts in the past, but bonds are tested when they both fall for the same guy.

5. Prayers For Bobby - Drama, Romance - Gay

True story of Mary Griffith, gay rights crusader, whose teenage son committed suicide due to her religious intolerance.

6. Seashore - Drama - Gay

Two boys on the edge of adulthood find themselves exploring their relationship.

7. Blue Is the Warmest Color - Drama, Romance - Lesbian

Adèle's life is changed when she meets Emma, a young woman with blue hair, who will allow her to discover desire and to assert herself as a woman and as an adult. In front of others, Adele grows, seeks herself, loses herself, and ultimately finds herself through love and loss.

8. Below Her Mouth - Drama, Romance - Lesbian

An unexpected affair quickly escalates into a heart-stopping reality for two women whose passionate connection changes their lives forever.

9. That's Not Us - Comedy, Drama, Romance - Lesbian, and Gay.

That's Not Us is an intimate portrait of three twenty-something couples as they travel to a beach house to enjoy the last days of summer. But what should be a fun and carefree weekend becomes an exploration of what it takes to sustain a healthy relationship and make love last in what is now being called the "gayest generation." Through each of the three couples - one gay, one lesbian, and one straight - That's Not Us explores sex and relationships with a fresh perspective, finding that while sexuality and gender may vary, the struggles to keep love alive do not.

10. Hedwig and the Angry Inch - Comedy, Drama

A transgender punk-rock girl from East Berlin tours the U.S. with her band as she tells her life story and follows the former lover/band-mate who stole her songs.-

BONUS

Skam - Season 3