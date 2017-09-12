My Top 10 ways I became a 6 Figure Psychic…

Never in a million years would I have thought I could create a 6 figure business as a psychic.

It honestly sometimes feels like a dream and yet, I created it. I set out with this in mind and I did it. I don’t say that to trigger you or to boast, I say it because I want you to know that if it is possible for me to become a 6 figure psychic, it is possible for you to become and create whatever you want too! These are my top 10 reflections on HOW I was able to create AND maintain a 6 Figure business as a psychic.

How I did it.

I didn’t have a plan B. Actually, I didn’t have a plan at all. But what I did have was the strongest intuitive sense and ultimate knowing that I needed to be in my business FULL TIME. I knew this is what I was meant for, what I came here for. So I did it. I gave my notice to my corporate career of 15 years and I have never looked back in 3 years. I have not one time looked up jobs openings, or doubted my business path. Make business success your only option! I ignored the facts. It might seem irresponsible, but I never, or very rarely, looked at what “is”. I stay locked in to my end result, my big desire and I get there by following my inner compass. I don’t watch the news, balance my checkbook, or read the paper. When it comes to success, I only focus on the future I desire and the present moment of how I want to feel. When you start to look at your reality and it’s not what you want, things can spiral downward quickly. Stay locked in on your desired reality, focusing on the end result. When in doubt, go to your dream board, not the drawing board. I followed my intuition. This one can get tricky. Especially when you are following gurus and experts who make big bucks and seem to have everything figured out about success. But here’s the deal, your intuition trumps them. I promise. If something doesn’t feel right for you, trust that instinct. Just because it worked for someone else, doesn’t mean you have to do it or should do it! Make decisions that make you happy in your business. Even if it goes against your guru. Collaborating. I cannot count how many women I have reached out to and connected with, had virtual coffee, etc. I got to know some many amazing people in this industry! It only took 30 minutes, but I made friends and genuine connections that are priceless! So many of those women I have gone off to do collaboration projects with, and those leading to new sales opportunities. Don’t ever underestimate the power of an hour, a good cup of coffee and a new connection! Always say YES! Free sessions. I am not kidding you, in my first year of business I had 214 free calls. WOW. I met with women and offered them complementary readings to tap in and give them messages for their life and business. This was one of the best decisions I made! Not only did I love seeing my calendar full of these calls, but it taught me so much about how to use my gift, how to connect, how to market and so much more! This gave me major momentum! Educating myself everyday. I love learning. I seriously have like 45 books in queue on my Kindle, I’m reading about 10 and have a list of about 20 that I want to get from an actual bookstore. I am always watching, observing and listening. I subscribe to podcasts, invest in courses, coaches, consultants, etc. Everyday I want to learn something new. The key, only learn about things that fire you up! Don’t tackle a topic just because you think you “need to know it”. Lame. Dive into the topics that you want to lean into. You’re feeling curious for a reason. Dig deeper my friend, there’s something waiting for you in the lesson. I have non-negotiables. I meditate every damn day. I have Coffee with the Universe every damn day. I get clarity on how I want to feel every damn day. I fall in love with my business, you get it… Create your own routine and ritual that is non-negotiable. You have to. When you put yourself first, your mindset and your vibeset, you are then in the BEST place possible to give much better attention, time and guidance to everyone else around you, including yourself. Don’t cut yourself, your self-care and your soul-care out of your to do list anymore. Promise? Asking my family to support me emotionally. I know how fortunate I am to have an amazing support system. My husband adores me, he’s my biggest fan. It makes a huge difference in the way I have been able to be devoted and somewhat addicted to my business and personal growth. My kids get it, they know how happy I am and see what our life is like now that I am following and creating my dream everyday. They support me. They think it’s super cool. If I didn’t have that support, I couldn’t do it. But I have it because I ask for it. So let your family know how important your business success is to you. Be raw open and vulnerable about how much you want it! Chances are they will help you. People generally want to help! Not caring about what others are saying and doing. My husband and I were fishing with our 2 younger boys and they were bickering about each others bobber in the water, not paying attention to their own poles, their own space, etc. It was getting annoying. My husband said “Hey you two… Watch your own bobber!” and it totally stuck with me! Because that’s what it has to be like in business. Especially the online space. Pay attention to your own business, message and mission! You have to be able to say “who cares” and go after what you want. You can’t let other people's opinions keep you from moving forward. You can’t let your fear be bigger than your passion! Watch your own bobber... Inspired content creation. Don’t put out content because you “have to”. Don’t write half ass blogs, boring posts or cookie cutter emails just because you are supposed to. I am here to tell you, when you act from inspiration on your creative ideas, that is when the magic happens! When it comes to you so strong you have to pull over to write it down or jump out of the shower because the download is coming in so good and juicy, that’s when you hit send! Put your message out into the world when you are fired up and ready to take on the world!

And hey, at the end the end of the day, you have to find your own personal set of blueprints for success. And that comes from doing YOU first. Listening to you first. And daring to do what you love vs. what everyone else says you should do.

I would love to help you create your own personal success blueprints!

