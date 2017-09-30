My Top 10 'Wow' Looks so far at Paris Fashion Week

After New York, London and Milan some may say the energy at Paris Fashion Week dwindles slightly. But ever so slightly. You still find the fame hungry peacocks who parade their feathers on the streets of Paris, eager for a street style credit, and there is still the usual throng of celebrities who flock to the city to sit on a few front rows and attend a few parties held at the Ritz (the Kardashians *cough cough.) Then you have the collections itself and the ‘fashion’ of course, which puts the fashion in PFW, which sadly come as an after thought to some.

This season however there has been considerable criticism of a few collections. Vanessa Friedman wrote a rather scathing article on the disappointing Lanvin show titled, ‘How to ruin a fashion house in three years.’ Do you know who the creative director is? It’s Olivier Lapidus but the truth is, who really cares with the constant merry go round of designers. One second you’re in and the next you’re out with these Kering/LVMH owned brands. And Cathy Horyn, renowned for her controversial, honest opinions slated not only Lanvin, “it’s staggering how fast the wheels popped off,” as well as Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest collection for Dior, asking “...why is a brand like Dior, with its golden legacy and prestige, aiming at such a low imaginative bar?” Well said Cathy.

There have been some stellar moments so far at PFW. The Balmain show was elegant (well, as close to elegant as Olivier Rousteing can get), the Rochas and Nina Ricci collections were set against grand backdrops and the Rick Owns show had important social references at its core. And what about Saint Laurent by Anthony Vacarello? Set with a sparkling Eiffel Tower in the distance, models paraded down a vast catwalk with plume boots, dresses and stoles in what was a sexy, powerful and sophisticated collection. We still have the heavy weights to come - Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Hermes but here is my top 10 edit of the best looks so far at fashion week. Can’t Spring come any faster?

Kim Weston Arnold/Indigital Tv Model of the moment Kai Gerber walks for Chloe.

Kim weston Arnold/ Indigital TV Rick Owens took inspiration from the plight of refugees for his Spring/Summer 2018 show.

Wim Weston Arnold/Indigtal TV Feathered boots at Saint Laurent - soon to be the sell out shoe of the season.

Kim Weston Arnold/ Indigital TV Another of my favourite looks from Saint Laurent...

Yannis Vlamos/ Indigital TV More feathers at Nina Ricci.

Yannis Vlamos/ Indigital TV Logo mania returns at Loewe thanks to JW Anderson.

Monica Feudi/ Indigital TV Natalia Vodianova and her fellow 2000’s supermodels took to the catwalk at Balmain.

Luca Tombolini/ Indigital TV Naomi Campbell closes the Off White show in a structured white blazer.

Yannis Vlamos/ Indigital TV Dior raised a very valid point with their opening Breton sweater - Why have there been no great female artists?