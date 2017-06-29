My Top 5 Online Dating Horror Stories

1. Ryan +12

He was just as cute in-person as he was in his profile picture. He seemed to have had it all: great smile, sense of humor, and a general positive outlook on life — he was pretty much almost perfect. Almost. When I went to meet him he brought his entire a cappella group with him. When he excused himself to go to the bathroom they too excused themselves and went into the bathroom with him. When they all finally sat back down I asked them if they always traveled like this and received a resounding and harmonized “yes.” That was the last time I saw him/them.

2. The guy who literally ghosted me

His name was Fred and he was literally a ghost. On our third date I asked him why we kept meeting in the study of this old mansion that had all the windows boarded up and he was like, “I died in a fire 37 years ago.” Way to wait until the THIRD date to tell me something you should have brought up from the get-go. Dick.

3. The guy who wanted to do my star chart and would not take no for an answer

I went to meet this guy at a restaurant and after exchanging hellos he immediately asked to do my astrological chart. I was suggested we maybe wait until we order a drink but he kept asking to do my chart every 23 seconds. I was like whoa dude, calm down, what’s the rush and he belligerently pushed everything off the table with his arm and spread out an astrological chart on top of it and yelled, “WHAT TIME WERE YOU BORN AND ARE YOU RIGHT OR LEFT-HANDED I NEED TO KNOW NOW.” Everyone was staring and I got super uncomfortable so I left and he followed me down the street banging pots and pans and continued to do so until I agreed to do my star chart. I ran into my apartment building where he started to shriek Enya lyrics at my window but gave up before I was about to call the police. Talk about dodging a bullet!

4. The orthodontist who turned out to be a gargoyle

Talk about cat-fishing.

5. A literal gondola