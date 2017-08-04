My Transgender Life: All God’s Children - For Believers, Non-believers, Those Confused and Those Who Cannot Commit

So, the President of the USA wants to ban transgender people from serving in the military.

So, the State of Texas calls an emergency legislative session to pass a “bathroom” bill that clearly discriminates against gender variant people of all ages. There were many parents and their transgender children present and testifying at the hearings who were almost entirely ignored by the lawmakers in Texas.

So, my blood was boiling as my anger rose, trying to understand why it seems that people in power seem to hate people like me, and what the hell is happening to this country?

Who hates people like me? Who can hate another person when they are just trying to be true to themselves? In most cases it is people who say their religion tells them to hate and separate and discriminate against us because we are not following the teachings of their God. It makes me wonder if this God of theirs is from heaven or from hell?

So for those who know me, the only place I could find some solace and my feelings was to find a song….

I Believe that children are our future

Teach them well and let them lead the way

Show them all the beauty they possess inside

Give them a sense of pride to make it easier

Let the children’s laughter remind us of how we used to be

- Michael Masser & Linda Creed,

I am not sure which of the four categories (in the title above) I find myself in, in my relationship with God. Pretty sure that most of the time I am holding all four of these simultaneously, and that alone keeps my head spinning.

Last year I was invited to one of the local churches, and actually be involved as part of the service where there would be Q & A between the pastor and myself. Since I barely even go to synagogue any more, the idea of being part of a church service to me was a source of a bit of anxiety. I was sharing this with the pastor who himself was gay, and when he said he would be asking me when I knew that I was a child of God, I froze and said that I would not be able to be part of the service if he asked me that. We worked out the Q & A for the service and it was a wonderful experience to be in such an open and welcoming environment.

Whether you believe in God or not; are confused or unwilling to commit, I ask you to join me and assume that we are all God’s children, for now.

However, the god I either do, or might, or could only believe in would not play games with all the children – of which each of us are.

I hear many religions teach that God is a God of love, not a God of Hate. However mankind, with our free will gets to play so many games.

What I have learned so far is that the game of hate has no winners, while the game of love has no losers.

I do not understand why any religion or society would want to teach their children otherwise.

So, how do you want to teach your children? Do you teach them to separate, to discriminate, and to hate others that may look or sound or believe in something different than you do?

Or perhaps you teach them to love and accept others to be just who they are and allow them to have the freedom to live their lives as they choose? And as Whitney says above, teach them to never let anyone ever take away their dignit,y and to love themselves for just who they are.

And love them for also being a child of God, just like you.

I know how I taught mine.

…

Grace Anne Stevens inspires people to find their truth and live their authentic life!

She is the author of No! Maybe? Yes! Living My Truth, and Musings on Living Authentically. Grace is available for speaking to all groups who would like to learn the values of, and how to live authentically. Workshop descriptions can be found at her website.

Grace was selected as an Amtrak Residency Writer for 2016; you can share her experiences on the rails on her website https://www.liveurtruth.net/amtrak-blogs.html.

She was also selected as Person of the Year (2017) by New England Pride TV.

Visit her website at: https://www.liveurtruth.net/.