My Week as a Handmaid

Like every “woke” woman, I was both excited and horrified when the stunning watershed novel The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood was made into a series by Hulu. It was released to the public at the optimal time to raise both awareness and terror at the parallels between the fictional Gilead, and modern day America. Women feel it.

I decided to re-read the Atwood book for the umpteenth time – and it is just as riveting and disturbing every time – almost as a religious ritual. To pay my homage to its brilliance, and to contribute my emotional energy to the shared experience which women are enduring right now. I noticed on the news snippets of stories about women showing up at state legislatures dressed in the handmaid costumes to protest passage of bills which would restrict access to healthcare for women. The quiet solidarity and protest was so powerful and elegant I was moved to tears. Yes! We are handmaids. Let us appear to our lawmakers as handmaids. Let them face us as they have made us.

With the image of those women in mind, I went on a mission. I found a costume maker who crafted an eerily perfect blood red handmaid’s costume, complete with white “wings”. From there I needed to determine the best way to deploy this show of sisterhood. Living in the Washington, DC area, there are plenty of opportunities for protest, but I wanted to go beyond that. I decided I would live as a handmaid for a week. I would wear my costume every day, to work, on the train, doing errands. I would also behave as a handmaid with my head down, avoiding eye contact, responding only with “praise be” or “blessed be the fruit” if possible.

I started my handmaid week by attending a protest dressed in my blood red dress and white wings. I was unsure at first, expecting possible confrontation on the subway or walking on busy streets. I did hear several remarks as I passed by. “Is she Amish?” “Oh…that’s an outfit from that television show.” The protest I attended was actually empowering, feeling that I was not just adding my presence, but an evocative statement about the status of women. I posed for dozens and dozens of pictures with fellow protesters, always thanking them with a “Praise be.”

My second day as a handmaid was a routine day. I wore my red dress and wings to work with a change of clothes for a professional appearance. On my way home, back in my handmaid uniform, I encountered more aggression than I had on my first day. There were the comments while walking on the sidewalk which were expected now: “I think she’s Amish,” and “Oh she’s dressed like someone from the television show.” (Seriously, does no one read anymore?) I also heard “You think you’re better than everyone else, don’t you?” “Bitch you think you’re so smart?” I continue to contemplate why the appearance of someone in a blood red costume evoked feelings of apparent inferiority, or the assumption of my apparent feeling of superiority. I have no idea.

When I took the train home and got to the parking garage to find my car, I thought the day had gone a little rockier than the first, but a success nevertheless. Praise be. It was just then that two men approached me in the garage, grabbing both shoulders and shoving me to the ground, leaving me with the salute of “F* you, bitch.” I guess that is why handmaids always walked in twos. Thus ended my experiment of being a handmaid for a week.

While I don’t necessarily consider two days a success, for me it was an extremely interesting experiment in what triggers toxic masculinity: a woman emulating the pain and suffering of womankind with a visible sign of solidarity.