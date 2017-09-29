Malcolm "MJ" Harris, Contributor
CEO of National Care Financial Group and a Motivational Success Teacher

My Wise Mom: 3 of Her Lessons That Made Me A Success

09/29/2017 11:13 pm ET

This weekend is my mother Carolyn’s birthday, so what better way to celebrate her living legacy than to share some of her most powerful lessons?

Today, I am a motivational success teacher who shares lessons of inspiration, empowerment and wealth building with over 2 million people all over the globe every week. I am also CEO of one of America’s Largest Black-owned financial services firms National Care Financial Group.

Behind every accomplished person is a parent (or several) who helped shape them into the person you see today. Here are three of the lessons that my mother gave me that helped make me into the man I am today (Love you, mom!).

Lesson 1: Don’t Worry About What You Can’t Control

Lesson 2: Persevere (Keep Pushing Forward!)

Lesson 3: Embrace and Affirm Every Part of Yourself!

