Shaquille O’Neal’s son Myles doesn’t ball, but he does know how to work a runway.

On Monday, Myles walked in the Descendant of Thieves spring 2018 presentation in New York City. You can definitely see the resemblance to his famous father:

DAN LECCA O'Neal walking in a New York Fashion Week, Men's show.

Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images The presentation took place at Dune Studios in NYC.

DAN LECCA All of the models who walked in the Descendant of Thieves show: Myles can be seen at the back right.

O’Neal made his runway debut in Dolce & Gabbana’s Men’s Spring/Summer 2018 fashion shows in Milan, according to W magazine.

Brandon Thomas Lee, the son of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, also walked in the show, alongside Hillary Clinton’s nephew, Tyler Clinton.

There’s a lot of celebrity spawn walking the runway these days, from Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid to Steve Harvey’s ridiculously good-looking family. The concept of celebrity kids becoming models is so popular, Lifetime is launching a reality series called “Growing Up Supermodel.”

Myles doesn’t appear on the show. But from the looks of his Instagram, he’s already got this fashion thing down:

