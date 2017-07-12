STYLE
07/12/2017 01:56 pm ET

Bet You Didn't Know Shaq's Son, Myles O'Neal, Is A Runway Model

He apparently only recently started modeling.

By Carly Ledbetter

Shaquille O’Neal’s son Myles doesn’t ball, but he does know how to work a runway. 

On Monday, Myles walked in the Descendant of Thieves spring 2018 presentation in New York City. You can definitely see the resemblance to his famous father: 

DAN LECCA
O'Neal walking in a New York Fashion Week, Men's show. 
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
The presentation took place at Dune Studios in NYC. 
DAN LECCA
All of the models who walked in the Descendant of Thieves show: Myles can be seen at the back right.

O’Neal made his runway debut in Dolce & Gabbana’s Men’s Spring/Summer 2018 fashion shows in Milan, according to W magazine. 

Brandon Thomas Lee, the son of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, also walked in the show, alongside Hillary Clinton’s nephew, Tyler Clinton.

A post shared by Myles B O'Neal (@mylesboneal) on

A post shared by Myles B O'Neal (@mylesboneal) on

There’s a lot of celebrity spawn walking the runway these days, from Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid to Steve Harvey’s ridiculously good-looking family. The concept of celebrity kids becoming models is so popular, Lifetime is launching a reality series called “Growing Up Supermodel.” 

Myles doesn’t appear on the show. But from the looks of his Instagram, he’s already got this fashion thing down: 

A post shared by Myles B O'Neal (@mylesboneal) on

The HuffPost Lifestyle newsletter will make you happier and healthier, one email at a time. Sign up here.

Related...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

The Highest Paid Male Models 2016
Suggest a correction
Carly Ledbetter Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Modeling Shaquille O'neal
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
Life hacks and juicy stories to get you through the week.
Bet You Didn't Know Shaq's Son, Myles O'Neal, Is A Runway Model

CONVERSATIONS