Shaquille O’Neal’s son Myles doesn’t ball, but he does know how to work a runway.
On Monday, Myles walked in the Descendant of Thieves spring 2018 presentation in New York City. You can definitely see the resemblance to his famous father:
O’Neal made his runway debut in Dolce & Gabbana’s Men’s Spring/Summer 2018 fashion shows in Milan, according to W magazine.
Brandon Thomas Lee, the son of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, also walked in the show, alongside Hillary Clinton’s nephew, Tyler Clinton.
There’s a lot of celebrity spawn walking the runway these days, from Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid to Steve Harvey’s ridiculously good-looking family. The concept of celebrity kids becoming models is so popular, Lifetime is launching a reality series called “Growing Up Supermodel.”
Myles doesn’t appear on the show. But from the looks of his Instagram, he’s already got this fashion thing down:
The HuffPost Lifestyle newslet
CONVERSATIONS