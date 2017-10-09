Namaste: Here's How You Can Annihilate Your Anxiety

Have you ever experienced sleepless nights, obsessive thinking and all of a sudden a feeling of anxiety starts to rush over you? Have you ever wondered how the feeling of anxiety can go away? With so much going on in the world in addition to our personal lives, many of us have experienced moments of freaking out and wanting to press the reset button. Whether it is our jobs or income that is stressing us out, our personal or professional relationships driving us nuts, or a mix of worldly events and a numerous amount of other things, how can we really manage it all, while holding it together?

As a life coach, one of the top challenges I’ve noticed with people is learning how to roll with the punches and trying to manage their anxiety. I want to first point out that over 40 million adults in the U.S. suffer from anxiety disorders and it is the most common mental illness in the U.S. according to the ADAA (Anxiety and Depression Association of America)

This means it’s pretty common for people to experience it. So, I first want to introduce what anxiety really is and give simple yet effective tools to help you overcome it.

Define and accept

The definition of anxiety means a FEELING of worry, nervousness, or unease typically about an imminent event or something with an uncertain outcome. In a millennial nutshell, all anxiety is, is the fear of something in the future going wrong and worrying about it. Right now, before we go any deeper, ask yourself can you control your future? Can you control what, when and how things will work out? NO!! So, the first step is to be able to ACCEPT that you cannot control the future or your past (because it already happened and we don’t have time machines… yet), just the current moment. Now going back to the definition, the main word we can take away is FEELING and who has control of their feelings? WE DO! So, for those who suffer from anxiety and stress, there is a way out.

Mindfulness matters

Practicing mindfulness (Benefits of practicing this can be found here) and becoming aware of our feelings, thoughts and actions is the antidote to helping ourselves overcome anxiety. What is mindfulness you may ask? Mindfulness is the quality or state of being conscious or aware of something. The purpose of being mindful to combat anxiety is to recognize what you’re worried about and ask yourself if you can do something about it right now. If not, take a few slow deep breaths and do something in that moment to bring you joy.

Always remember to choose a HEALTHY habit to bring you joy when you’re going through an anxiety episode. The key is to anchor on to something that has a positive benefit for your life. Another takeaway from practicing mindfulness is recognizing and accepting that you’re in a state of worry or panic and chose to focus on the present moment (peace resides here and to my control freaks, this is something we have control over… ThePresentMoment).

Mindfulness tools

There are five tools I provide to my students and clients to bring them back to the present moment:

A few slow deep breaths.

Go over or write down a list of things you’re grateful for or count your blessings

Meditate/Pray

Repeat powerful affirmations

Go for a mindfulness walk (My fave!)

Mindfulness tip: Before you start your 15-minute walk, choose a color to look out for as you stroll along your path. Each time you pass the color you chose on your walk, make a mental note of it. This tool helps you to pay attention to what you’re doing, be in the present moment and you might discover something you’ve never seen before.

In a nutshell

I want everyone who deals with anxiety to understand it can only control you IF you allow it. The more you practice being mindful, the more you have awareness of your thoughts, allowing the emotion or feeling of anxiety to decrease. Once the feeling decreases we now have space to get clear on what’s REALLY stressing us out, which allows us to move towards a healthy solution.

