Note: This piece is a work of satire.

Dear President Trump,

The people of Nambia greet you.

We are gratified that you chose to praise our health system in your recent and very strange speech to the UN General Assembly. We are, indeed, disproportionately proud of the fact that, unlike the Graham-Cassidy bill that you seem so very anxious to set your big bold New York, New York signature to, our system ensures that every single citizen in Nambia (pop. 1.2 million) receives the very best of medical care at all stages of life. Pre-existing conditions are covered. And that includes pregnancy and, furthermore, grants women like me sovereignty over our own bodies.

That you would praise a system that is just as opposite as can be from the one you and your political henchmen propose strikes us, to be quite honest, as puzzling at best and self-destructive at worst. (My fellow council ambani want me say also that it is ludicrous at funniest.)

In fact, I and my fellow ambani council members, are sitting here, right now, laughing and drinking our artisanal fermented beverage* and wondering what kind of leader would draw the attention of the people of his country to exactly what he is not giving them?

We looked at one another, my ambani and I, and we laughed because, we might be an imaginary country but even we realize that this is precisely the kind of thing you don’t want your supporters to see.

It is certainly possible, Mr. President, that we are completely misjudging your strategy. We are not a superpower like the United States has been and so our world view is, naturally, quite different. Perhaps you do have a plan and this is just a step along its path.

sdoolt ; -iaprsdist Sorry. Sorry. It is hard to type when you are laughing.

But we don’t think so. Your behavior on the world stage leads all of us here in the capital city of Imnaba, as well as all of us across our resource-rich nation, to conclude that you have no strategy and that this is just another manifestation of the kind of absurd behavior you so exemplify, sir. Yes, we used the word “exemplify” but this does not mean you should retweet it as praise.

My ambani want me to be sure that I tell you that your most recent “I support Luther Strange/But I might not” thing has gone viral on NambiaNet, our state supported, free internet service to which every citizen in our country is entitled.

The Nambian culture is one of compassion and respect. Our traditions of preserving our environment for our children, caring for our elders and avoiding nuclear brinkmanship have served us well for millennia. You don’t see Kim Jong Un calling any of us senile, lunatic fools or testing ICBMs in the clean, blue skies over Nambia, do you? No. No, you don’t. And we’d like to keep it that way.

Which brings us to the central diplomatic issue of this letter:

Never mention us again. Leave us out of all future speeches. Don’t praise us. Don’t call us. Don’t write. Don’t send your friends here to try to get rich. And don’t send us an ambassador (unless, of course, it is popular-vote winner Hillary Clinton who we like very much indeed and whose book is fairly flying off Nambian bookstore shelves.)

As we say in our native language: oysgetrakhteh mentshn oykh zaynen mentshn — imaginary people are people too. And so with all due respect, sir, please, bugger off.

And, if we should decide on some auspicious future date that we want to offer anyone the lucrative marketing rights to the maniba berry, the superfood that our people have eaten for centuries to maintain an almost aggressive robustness and that has health columnists and bloggers everywhere all a-buzz, well, we will be the ones who determine who and how much. Until then, sir,

we remain your fellow humans, but not your slaves,**

The Members of the Supreme Ambani of Nambia

* Bi’aman∫ — crafted from locally grown hops and other wondrous indigenous plant ingredients. If you are wondering how to pronounce , bi’aman∫ all you need to know is that the ∫ is silent.