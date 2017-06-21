Democratic Chatter Grows About Ousting Nancy Pelosi

Recriminations have begun flying among Democrats in the wake of stinging special election defeats in Georgia and South Carolina on Tuesday, which may not bode well for the party’s efforts to win back the House in 2018.

Democratic lawmakers and political operatives are venting at just about everything. But the latest target of their frustration over failing to wrest a seemingly winnable district in Georgia appears to be House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“This is something that we certainly have to discuss,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) said during a Wednesday interview on CNN, when asked whether Pelosi should step down as minority leader and make room for fresh voices.

Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-N.Y.) also told CNN it was “time for Nancy Pelosi to go.”