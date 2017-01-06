Nancy Pelosi: Intel Report On Russian Hacking Is 'Stunning'

ZACH GIBSON via Getty Images

WASHINGTON ― House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Friday that a forthcoming intelligence report on Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election provided a “stunning disclosure.”

Pelosi wouldn’t tell reporters outright whether she thought the hacking had affected election results. Instead, she said excerpts of the report would be released later in the day and pushed the press to connect the dots.

“I would say this: Regardless of the outcome of the election, the American people have the right to know what a foreign power did to disrupt our election,” she said after the intelligence community briefed House and Senate leaders on its findings.

Pressed further, Pelosi said she had no doubt ― even before the intelligence officials made their determination ― that Russia was involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee.

“There is no question that ... the Russians disrupted and then they released the information to a source,” Pelosi said, referring to WikiLeaks. “And this is the path which would then on a partisan basis only release Democratic emails.”

Pelosi scolded the press for being “accomplices” in Russia’s meddling.

“Because every single day you reported that there was an email that was embarrassing to the Clinton administration without saying we know this because of disruption by a foreign power into our electoral system, you knew that, you knew it was the Russians,” she said.

“Did it affect the Clinton campaign? Of course it did, of course it did,” she added. “Would it have come out differently? I don’t know, because there are many factors in an election.”