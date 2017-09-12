Nancy Pelosi's Diary

Note: This piece is a work of satire.

Dear Diary,

It happened.

It really happened!

He said yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! And I am over the moon. This is even better than that day back in 2007 when I became the first woman Speaker of the House. Well, maybe not better, but good. Or at least not bad. Not yet anyway. But with this president you never know. Because Trump is the man who puts the “dense” in “presidency,” who puts the “lie” in “unreliable,” who puts the “screw” in “unscrupulous,” who puts the “dick” in “ridiculous.”

Oh my. Did I just say that? Yes, I did. And it was such fun even though I will have to put a quarter in the swear jar. It was worth it.

Who would’ve thought that something like this could ever happen to me, a Democrat? Not me, that’s for darn sure. If you had asked me whether our proposal, Chuck’s and mine, had an ice cube’s chance in heck, I would’ve laughed ha ha! And maybe even rolled my eyes.

But I was wrong. And I’m not too proud to admit it.

He said he liked our energy. And we do have great energy. Me especially. My energy sparkles. It propelled me right through that ol’ marble ceiling, didn’t it? It got a vindictive vitriolic rudderless president to say yes to Democrats and totally stab his own party in the back right there in front of me and Chuck. It’s that kind of energy.

The trick, the key, dear Diary, was to simplify the bill – no riders, no sneaky nothing like funding for the goldarned wall or Medicare for all or protecting our environment for our children. Just a simple two-pronged bill: Money for hurricane relief in exchange for raising the debt ceiling for three months. It was so short we didn’t even have to stick his name in there to keep his attention. (Note to Self: Gosh! Wouldn’t it be great if all our bills could be so simple? Guess that’s something for me to work on in the coming months. If I can work on anything, that is, other than standing strong against the total destruction of America as we know it. Once I’ve got that behind me, though, I’ll turn my attention to simpler bills. I promise.)

I did have to use my mother-of-five voice but then Wow! Boom, boom, boom, the tweet appeared.

Anyone who thinks Trump did it for bipartisan reasons or humanitarian reasons is delusional which pretty much covers his core base. But those of us who are thinking individuals know that he did it for the only reason he ever does anything: press coverage. And I gave him that. Boy howdy. And not just press coverage but good press coverage. He said it himself: The press has been incredible. Now I ask you, how often has THAT happened other than on Faux News?

So he owes me. He owes me big . And I’ll collect. When the time is right, I’ll call in the favor. Just like my Daddy taught me.

And let’s face it, dear Diary, it gives me and Chuck quite a lot of power here. Because if Donald J. Trump wants to extend that old debt ceiling again, well, he’ll have to come to us, won’t he? Why, yes. Yes, he will. And then, when he’s just a bit more smugly and smartly complacent about across-the-aisle cooperation, well, we’ll slip articles of impeachment into that little bill. Bwa ha ha! The grandkids write that to me in their emails all the time and now I know why. What fun!

But not now. Right now I just want to bask in the afterglow of this amazing feeling because, dear Diary, he said yes!

So chocolate. Chocolate for everyone. Except two-scoop Donald. Let him get his own chocolate and he’d better not charge it to we the people of the United States. (Or should that be us?)

Good night for now.