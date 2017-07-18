Nanotechnology Could Mean No More Pain Meds

Those statistics show a significant problem in the United States. In fact, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has put out a warning asking doctors to curb prescribing painkillers.

"We're trying to chart a safer and more effective course for dealing with chronic pain," Dr. Tom Frieden, the CDC's director to the Associated Press. "The risks of addiction and death are very well documented for these medications."

He also added that 40 Americans die every day from painkiller overdoses, a rate Frieden said is "doctor driven."

But the new field of nanotechnology is offering a way around the pain and suffering of traditional injections or medication, whether it’s for a vaccination, pain relief, or allergies. Exciting strides are being made every day by nanotechnologists as they dig into the mysteries of delivering substances into the human body in a more efficient and painless manner.

Some of the earliest and most successful nanotechnology research has been done to relieve pain for athletes who need supplements immediately during competition and heavy workouts.

Athletes can’t afford to wait around for the gastrointestinal system to process vitamins and minerals and pain medications, and even an injection can take too much time and may even cause minor cramping and other side effects.

One of the first companies to offer Nanotechnology to the public for pain management is nCAP Medical. nCAP Technology was first designed and patented to enhance or replace the antenna systems used in the military’s wireless electronic devices. nCAP utilized nano sized capacitors to replace the large metal antennas currently in use since the invention of radio.

As the engineers at nCAP worked on enhancing their nano-tech for the military, they discovered a breakthrough for the human body. Our nervous system works similar to an antenna transmitting electrical signals from the brain to the rest of the body. nCAP discovered a way for its technology it interface in a neuro-capacitive way to help enhance and improve these signals with a simple patch you can wear on your body. These patches use molecular scale nano-capacitors to alleviate pain by enhancing the communication between the brain and the source of pain.

This could be a game changer for people in chronic pain who don’t want the side effects of opioids and other medications.

“nCAP’s nanotechnology is in use right now enhancing communication systems around the globe on radios, and wireless devices, and it works the same way with the human body’s nervous system,” says Rhett Spencer, cofounder of nCAP Medical. “We hurt when our brain isn’t communicating well with the source of pain. Our nanotech enhances that communication, which quickly soothes the nervous system and relieves pain while decreasing healing time.”

Spencer and his business partner, Anthony Sutera, have developed this nano-infused patch to give people a simple way to relieve pain without medication. You just place the patch between your brain and the injury.

Spencer points to dozens of tests showing improved results, along with doctors, scientists and engineers who validate the result. nCAP’s offering its first products via Kickstarter sometime in August. You can be the first to know when their Kickstarter goes live and read more about what they are doing at ncappainrelief.com.

The idea for using nanotech for pain might sound crazy, but it’s not new in theory. For many years scientists around the world new this could be a possibility and have worked toward

Researchers at the University of Michigan began investigating nanotechnology as a means to boost rocket thrust into outer space. A complicated theory postulated that molecular particles, nanoparticles, could be supercharged and then discharged to boost rocket propulsion beyond current capabilities. It all hinged on the ability of nanoparticles to pass without resistance through thin membranes. In 2007, those same researchers began studying the benefit it may have for pain management, especially in helping soldiers to manage their pain during battle.